Penn State Football Recruiting: 3-Star Prospect David Davis Commits to Nittany Lions
The Penn State football program received a recruiting commitment Monday, just hours before beginning spring practice for the 2025 season. David Davis, a 3-star athlete from Pittsburgh's Imani Christian Academy, announced his commitment to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. Davis announced his decision on social media.
"After conversations with my family, and coaches I'm excited to announce I'm 1000% committed to Penn State University," Davis said in a social media post.
Davis, a two-way player at running back and defensive back, is a 3-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 25 athlete in the nation and the No. 12 prospect in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports.
Davis committed to Penn State after receiving offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Michigan State and Tennessee, among others. He recently made multiple visits to Penn State before announcing his decision.
Davis was an all-conference player for Imani Christian as a junior who played multiple positions, including kick returner. Penn State has a commitment from 4-star running back Messiah Mickens in 2026, so Davis (5-10, 180 pounds) could join the program as a defensive back.
Penn State coach James Franklin has received commitments from four of Pennsylvania's top 12 players, according to the 247Sports rankings: offensive lineman Kevin Brown (No. 1), Mickens (No. 4), defensive back Matt Seig (No. 5) and Davis (No. 12).
Davis is the ninth player to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which ranks seventh nationally according to the 247Sports Composite.