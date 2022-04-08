Florida Quarterback Commits to Penn State

Marcus Stokes made a quick announcement after visiting Penn State this week, committing to the Nittany Lions' 2023 recruiting class. The quarterback from Ponte Vedra, Fla., announced his decision Friday on social media.

Stokes ranks 17th nationally among quarterbacks, according to 247Sports, and 24th according to On3's database. Stokes committed to Penn State during a recruiting tour that included visits to Florida State, Mississippi, Indiana and Cincinnati.

Penn State was the first Power 5 program to offer a scholarship to Stokes, who also visited campus in January.

"I just knew it was home the second time I came around [to Penn State]," Stokes told Chris Boyle of the St. Augustine Record on Friday. "As soon as I walked into the facility and the stadium, it was immediate love. There was a welcoming committee with all the coaches. I thought it was incredible. It made me feel wanted and needed inside."

As a junior at Nease High, which Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow attended, Stokes threw for 2,672 yards and 22 touchdowns last season, according to the St. Augustine Record. The 6-2, 180-pound Stokes also rushed for 496 yards.

Stokes' commitment continued Penn State's fast start to the 2023 recruiting cycle. Nine players have committed to the class, five of whom are 4-star prospects or better, according to 247Sports. Penn State ranks fourth nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

