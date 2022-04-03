Former Michigan Commit Switches to Penn State

Andrew Rappleyea, a 2023 tight end who initially committed to Michigan, is headed to Penn State. Rappleyea announced Sunday that he now is committed to the Nittany Lions and that his "recruitment is closed."

"Michigan is a great place with great people but the reality is, I committed too quickly and take full responsibility for that," Rappleyea wrote in a social media post. "I have come to realize that my heart is at Penn State. I have developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff dating back to my first visit last September. I'm excited about matriculating to Penn State and playing football four hours from my home."

Rappleyea, a four-star prospect according to the On3 database, is from Millbrook, N.Y., but is completing his high school career at Milton Academy, a Massachusetts prep school. He followed the same path as his older brother Allan, who played offensive line at Wake Forest.

According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, Andrew Rappleyea (6-4, 215 pounds) began drawing attention from college coaches at Our Lady of Lourdes High, where he played before transferring. Rappleyea, who has received more than 20 offers, committed to Michigan in January. He made unofficial visits to Penn State in September and March and announced his decision Sunday.

Rappleyea brings Penn State's 2023 recruiting class back to eight commitments. Neeo Avery, a four-star defensive end from Maryland, decommitted from Penn State in March.

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class ranks first in the Big Ten and fifth nationally, according to 247Sports.

Read more

Evaluating Penn State's offensive progress this spring

An 'impressive' start for Penn State's freshmen running backs

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is coming to Penn State

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.