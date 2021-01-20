Penn State's First Commit of 2023 Reopens Recruiting

Mathias 'Mega' Barnwell, a tight end from Virginia, announced that he will resume the recruiting process after de-committing from Penn State.

Mathias Barnwell last June became the first player to commit to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class. The tight end from Virginia announced Wednesday that he will reopen the recruiting process.

Barnwell, whose nickname is "Mega," is a 6-5, 240-pound sophomore from Fredericksburg, Va. He initially committed to Penn State in June 2020, during a run in which nine players committed despite the NCAA's in-person shutdown on recruiting.

Barnwell has been highly recruited since before his freshman season of high school. According to Fredericksburg.com, Barnwell received a college offer before even practicing with his previous high school team.

