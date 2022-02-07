Penn State Notebook: Another Top 2023 Lineman Commits

The Lions continue to fortify their offensive line. Meanwhile, Jesse Luketa lights up the Senior Bowl.

Penn State added another promising talent to the 2023 recruiting class, and two former Lions turned heads at the Senior Bowl. Meanwhile, a former Penn State assistant has a new home in the ACC.

Miss anything during another newsworthy Penn State weekend? Then let's catch up.

Lions receive commitment from 2023 offensive lineman

Coach James Franklin and his offensive staff have prioritized linemen for future recruiting classes. The Lions added another Saturday, when Jven Williams committed to the 2023 class.

Williams, who plays at Wyomissing High in Reading, Pa., became the fourth offensive lineman to join the 2023 class. Williams announced his decision on social media.

Williams is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, and the No. 2 overall prospect in Pennsylvania. He was a Class 3A all-state lineman for Wyomissing, which reached the PIAA championship game.

Williams is a top-100 player nationally and one of the highest-ranked tackles. He continues the 2023 class' focus on the offensive line. Franklin and position coach Phil Trautwein have received commitments from four linemen, including the nation's top-ranked interior lineman in Alex Birchmeier.

Two former Lions stand out at Senior Bowl

Defensive end Jesse Luketa and punter Jordan Stout made the most of their week at the Senior Bowl, punctuating the audition with some flashy game performances.

Luketa made two sacks, and forced a fumble, playing on the edge. As NFL Draft Bible noted, Luketa certainly benefitted from playing both defensive end and linebacker at Penn State last season.

"... [H]is versatility is a huge plus and his tape already showed a strong run defender with potential in coverage. His improved pass-rush skills make him a complete player," NFL Draft Bible wrote.

Stout punted four times, launching one 59 yards, and landed two inside the 20-yard line. Considering the weather, it was a good day, and Stout was thrilled.

"It was a very difficult day to punt with a wind chill of 35 degrees and wind up to 20 miles-per-hour," Stout said after the game. "I am very happy with my performance and I think that it really boosted my draft stock."

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields also represented Penn State at the Senior Bowl. Receiver Jahan Dotson had accepted an invitation but did not participate in the game or practices.

Josh Gattis headed to Miami

Former Penn State assistant Josh Gattis is on the move again, heading to the University of Miami after spending the last three seasons at Michigan. According to the Detroit News, Gattis told players in a text message that the Michigan administration had "very little appreciation" for him.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the top assistant in college football last season and reportedly was a potential candidate for the head-coaching job at Michigan had Jim Harbaugh left.

Gattis worked at Alabama and Michigan after leaving Penn State and is on a clear arc toward becoming a head coach. Gattis coached at Penn State for four seasons. One of his parting recruiting victories involved bringing Dotson to Penn State after the receiver had decommitted from UCLA.

