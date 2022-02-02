Penn State Receives Long-Distance Commitment on Signing Day

Penn State landed one more player in the 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, when offensive lineman Olaivavega 'Vega' Ioane signed his National Letter of Intent. The Lions flipped Ioane from the University of Washington, to which he had committed last June but decommitted from in December.

Ioane, who is from Graham, Washington, announced his decision during Penn State coach James Franklin's Signing Day press conference Wednesday. He became the 25th player to sign with the Lions, joining Lackawanna College transfer Tyrece Mills, who also signed Wednesday.

Franklin interrupted his press conference when Ioane's signing became official to say that he's "really excited" about it.

"He was part of a state-championship team this year and is a guy who physically will have the opportunity to come in and compete early on in his career," Franklin said. "He's another high-level offensive lineman who played for a good high school."

Ioane (who Penn State lists at 6-4, 320 pounds) is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, which ranks him as the nation's No. 18 interior lineman and No. 8 prospect in Washington. Ioane helped Graham-Kapowsin to a perfect 14-0 season and the Washington Class 4A state title. Graham-Kapowsin then defeated Collins Hill (Ga.) 40-36 in the Geico State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas.

Ioane had committed to Washington coach Jimmy Lake last year but reopened his recruiting process in December. Penn State made a quick pitch, and Ioane visited State College in January.

Ioane also visited Minnesota and received renewed interest from new Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

But then Penn State called, trading on some of the relationships new special teams coach Stacy Collins developed during his career, which he spent working mostly in the Pacific Northwest. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein visited Ioane, then Ioane took an official visit to Penn State with members of his family. Franklin intends to make a home visit in the near future.

"I was shocked," Franklin said of his first meeting with Ioane. "You know, a lot of times you see guys on film, and you're not really sure what they're going to look like in person. And he showed up here, and he was 336 pounds, and carried it as well as anybody I've ever seen. Probably looked like he was 295.

"And you look at his athleticism on tape and how quick his feet were and how light he was on his feet. You know, [I was] just really impressed. I also love the fact that he comes from a winning program. I think that was a big deal as well. The more I find out about this guy, the more I like."

