Recapping Penn State's Return to In-Person Recruiting

Camp workouts and recruiting photoshoots returned to Penn State last weekend. Here's how the players reacted to their visits.

Penn State's first in-person recruiting weekend in more than a year evidently went quite well. Players reported "great" visits and spent a good deal of time conducting photoshoots.

But that's the foundation of a successful recruiting visit, and few coaches play the role of host better than James Franklin. While no one announced a new commitment, Franklin and his staff certainly turned some heads as they met with players on official and unofficial visits while also overseeing three camps.

What were some of the reactions? Here's a look. First, five-star safety Keon Sabb, who attends IMG Academy by way of New Jersey, dropped this set of photos from Penn State's Lasch Building. The photo on the left was taken next to the lobby wall that honors Penn State's All-Americans.

Sabb was one of three players who made official visits to Penn State last weekend. Pennsylvania lineman Ryan Brubaker and Virginia running back Kaytron Allen also made the most of their visits.

Former Penn State receiver Freddie Scott, who played on the undefeated 1994 team, returned with his son Ian for a camp.

J.B. Nelson, an offensive lineman at Lackawanna College, received an offer following his weekend trip. Nelson (6-6, 310) played at Mt. Lebanon High near Pittsburgh.

Mekhi Flowers was among the players already committed to the 2022 class who visited. Flowers is a four-star receiver from Central Dauphin.

Here are some more sights from the weekend in State College.

And though he wasn't at Penn State, running back Trevor Etienne listed the Lions among his top 10 schools. Etienne's brother Travis played at Clemson and was a first-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.