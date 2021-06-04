Penn State Hosting Several Marquee Recruits This Weekend

Penn State recruiting launches into overdrive this weekend, as the visitors' guest book is bursting with talented players.

Keon Sabb, among the top nation's uncommitted prospects in the 2022 recruiting class, will be at Penn State this weekend, joining a large contingent of players making official, unofficial and camp visits.

Coach James Franklin is hosting several players on official visits while also conducting three different camps, including the first of three Elite Showcases for advanced players.

The visits, however, are most immediately vital, as players are eligible to take their officials for the first time in more than a year. For Penn State, this marks the first real opportunity to get top talent on campus since early 2020.

"This is a place that you've got to come and see," Franklin said last year. "... People can explain it to you all they want, but you've got to see it. And part of seeing it, a big part of our experience, is the fans and the support we get. And not just from football. You go to a volleyball game on a Tuesday, or a wrestling match on a Wednesday, whatever it may be. Those are things that Penn State so special."

Penn State is taking advantage. Three key recruits are among those making official visits. Sabb, a safety from IMG Academy, is among the most-recruited players nationally. He holds a five-star composite ranking from 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 19 player overall nationally.

Sabb's list of offers is lengthy and includes Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oregon. He would be a major addition to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

As would Ryan Brubaker, another player making an official visit. Brubaker, a four-star offensive lineman from Pennsylvania, has taken unofficial visits to Penn State, where his father Jeff played on the 1986 national championship team. Brubaker lists Penn State among his top five schools with South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Also in town is Kaytron Allen, a four-star running back from Florida.

Allen, who also attends IMG Academy, is the nation's No. 6 running back, according to Rivals. Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida also continue to recruit Allen.

Joining them on campus are several players committed to Penn State's 2022 class, including Ken Talley. As one of the players who committed to Penn State during the pandemic football shutdown, Talley has been vocal about his firm decision.

In fact, he joined several fellow players in announcing their "107 percent" commitments to Penn State.

An important recruiting month for Penn State beings this weekend. Will the Lions pull any commitments from it? Stay tuned.

