Penn State's 2023 Recruiting Class Is on the Move

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class has undergone some change, adding a player once committed to Rutgers and losing a commit to Georgia in the span of 24 hours.

Yazeed Haynes, a three-star wide receiver from North Penn (Pa.) High, announced his commitment to Penn State on Sunday. Haynes was among a large group of prospects who made official visits to Penn State over the weekend. He originally committed to Rutgers but announced a change of mind in May.

Haynes briefly gave Penn State a 13-player 2023 class, which ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally, according to 247Sports. On Monday, however, the Lions' class returned to 12 players, as offensive lineman Joshua Miller switched his commitment from Penn State to Georgia.

Haynes and Miller continued the roundtable world of recruiting, as players commit and decommit to jockey for positions on college football rosters. None of this is binding, as you'll recall, until Signing Day arrives in December.

Haynes (6-2, 170) helped North Penn to an 11-1 record last season, then made quite an impact on the camp circuit recently. He was named the receivers MVP at a Rivals camp in Philadelphia in May and scored more points at a Penn State camp earlier this month.

That performance earned Haynes a Penn State offer and an official visit this past weekend. He also had offers from Boston College, Maryland and Minnesota, among other schools.

Miller, meanwhile, changed course six months after committing to Penn State. The three-star linebacker from Life Christian Academy committed to Penn State in December and has made several visits to campus, including a Junior Day trip in January.

However, Miller (6-5, 320) also continued to receive offers, including one from Georgia in May. Ultimately he chose the Bulldogs, leaving the Lions to scout for another interior offensive lineman.

Penn State's 2023 class remains rich with talented linemen. The Lions have commitments from Alex Birchmeier, a five-star prospect and Virginia's top-ranked player according to 247Sports, and Jven Williams, 247Sports' No. 1 player from Pennsylvania. The class also features three-star Virginia offensive tackle Anthony Donkoh.

With 12 commits, Penn State ranks No. 2 in the 2023 Big Ten recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports, and No. 5 overall. Northwestern has the Big Ten's top-ranked recruiting class with 18 commitments.

The Lions have five committed players who have received either 4- or 5-star grades, according to 247Sports.

