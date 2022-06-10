Penn State's Nicholas Singleton Signs Multi-Year NIL Deal

Before playing his first game at Penn State, running back Nicholas Singleton has signed an NIL deal.

West Shore Home, a home remodeling company based in Mechanicsburg, Pa., announced that it has signed the Nittany Lions freshman running back to a multi-year Name, Image and Likeness endorsement contract. Singleton, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, was the nation's top-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class. He is one of the most-anticipated players arriving to the Big Ten this season.

According to a news release, West Shore Home "is known for its own speed with its easy one-day remodeling services, making the partnership a perfect fit."

"We are thrilled to partner with Nick Singleton," B.J. Werzyn, CEO of West Shore Home, said in the news release. "As an athlete and role model, he embodies many of our core values at West Shore Home. He excels not only on the football field, but academically and in the community. As a Penn State alumnus, I’m proud that Nick is representing the Nittany Lions and that West Shore Home is part of his college journey."



Penn State has high expectations this season for Singleton, who enrolled in January and took part in spring drills. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said he expects Singleton to impact the team "in a big way," while running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider said Singleton and fellow freshman running back Kaytron Allen "made us tougher" during spring practice.

Seider also raved about Singleton's speed.

"Nick's got speed that I haven't seen since Journey Brown," said Seider, referring to the former Penn State running back who was forced to retire for medical reasons in 2020. "He can take it the distance that way. ... With Nick, it's just trying to get him to slow down. In the mesh [the hand-off point between quarterback and running back], we want to be slow to and fast through. He's fast to and fast through, so it's about getting him to understand the pace of play."

Penn State coach James Franklin said this week that he wants the program to start pushing the pace regarding NIL opportunities.

"We've got to do everything we possibly can to put Penn State in the best position this season, and then also protecting our own roster for the future, and then also putting ourselves in a position to be able to tell a story and show the incoming guys what we’re doing and how we’re taking care of our program and our current roster," Franklin said.

