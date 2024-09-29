Penn State Football Report Card: Illinois Edition
STATE COLLEGE | Vega Ioane, the Penn State guard who is playing at an elite level this season, looked across the line of scrimmage in the second quarter and saw a wearying Illinois defense.
"Every block I made, it seemed like they didn't even want to try against me anymore," Ioane said late Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.
On Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin personally challenged his offensive and defensive lines to take over the team's Big Ten opener Saturday night against Illinois. So they did. The Nittany Lions' 21-7 victory, which running back Kaytron Allen called "down and dirty," represented their most physical performance of the season. Both lines were dominant, to which the rushing numbers attest: Penn State ran for 239 yards, Illinois 34.
And though Penn State had its issues (some new, others recurring), the team improved to 4-0 by taking Illinois' will. That matters for a team that hasn't had to play that type of game yet.
With that, to the report card.
RELATED: Breakdown of Penn State's 21-7 win over Illinois
OFFENSE: B
With Kaytron Allen (18 carries 102 yards) and Nicholas Singleton (16 carries, 94 yards) running by and through people, Penn State turned over its offensive gameplan to the run. The offensive line demoralized Illinois, namely Ioane and center Nick Dawkins, who was exceptional. Even after guard Sal Wormley (who made his 28th career start) left with an injury, the line didn't skip a beat. JB Nelson and Cooper Cousins further rattled Illinois from the interior.
Penn State ran 44 times for 239 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Allen and Singleton averaged 5.8 per touch and each scored a touchdown. The Nittany Lions were especially run-heavy on first down: They ran on 22 of their 32 first-down plays, averaging 6.6 per carry. Four players had rushes of 10+ yards, including tight end Tyler Warren, who went 14 yards from the Wildcat and also scored a rushing touchdown.
The passing game was OK (quarterback Drew Allar threw a few fastballs that missed), and Penn State left points on the field. But the front-line dominance represented a major step forward.
DEFENSE: B+
Allowing another first-drive touchdown (its second in four games) merited red flags. Even Franklin acknowledged that, saying that it speaks to being unprepared. But Penn State's defense changed the game with a red-zone stop late in the second quarter. Illinois had scored on 36 consecutive red-zone possessions dating to October 2023. It was 16-for-16 this season. And the Illini had 1st-and-goal from the Penn State 2-yard line. Granted, a bad snap and intentional grounding unwound the drive, but Hakeem Beamon also delivered a run-stuff that pivoted the series. Illinois missed a field goal, ending its red-zone streak.
The Nittany Lions can be difficult to figure on defense. They missed a fair share of tackles, contributing to Illinois recording seven plays of 16+ yards. But they also held Illinois to 1.1 yards rushing per attempt, sacked quarterback Luke Altmyer seven times (five in the second half) and intercepted him on the penultimate drive. Defensive end Abdul Carter arrived, making 3.5 tackles for loss, a huge pass breakup and the deciding sack-fumble. Tackle Zane Durant tossed aside a guard for a sack. Cornerback A.J. Harris, who played at Georgia last year, made his first Penn State interception. Illinois appeared poised to run up the score after its game-opening touchdown drive. Penn State quickly and decisively clipped that.
SPECIAL TEAMS: C
After the game, Franklin said that he wanted kicker Sander Sahaydak to "celebrate the win like everyone else." But this week, Franklin and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig will reopen the kicking competition. Sahaydak missed two 40-yard field goals (one left, one right) that kept Illinois in the game. Ryan Barker kicked the extra point on Penn State's last touchdown. College kickers deserve second chances, and Sahaydak got one after missing at West Virginia. The change might come now, though.
Elsewhere, Penn State still has an odd situation at punt returner. Receiver Kaden Saunders, who was injured during training camp, is the returner but still hasn't played a snap on offense. He made four more fair catches Saturday. Penn State evidently is comfortable protecting the ball on punts, but it's curious that an athletic team hasn't developed a secondary return threat in four games.
COACHING: B
Franklin went on another penalty rant after his team was flagged six times for 63 yards. The total actually fell below Penn State's average (7.3) but aggravated the staff nonetheless. Particulary vexing was the continuing trend of defensive offsides. The Nittany Lions were flagged twice more (another was declined), making that 11 in four games. Good on defensive coordinator Tom Allen for recalibrating his group once again, though.
OVERALL: B
Penn State played an occasionally sloppy, undisciplined, unfocused game. And it called a weirdly timed Wildcat to Tyler Warren on 3rd-and-7 in the fourth quarter, when he was no threat to throw. Micro issues aside, the Nittany Lions imposed their will on Illinois, which should be the primary takeaway from Saturday night.
