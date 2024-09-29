Penn State Vs. Illinois Breakdown: Nittany Lions' Defense Takes Charge
STATE COLLEGE | No. 9 Penn State improved to 4-0 with a labor-intensive, 21-7 victory over Illinois on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium, which was blanketed in white for an unofficial "Penn State White Out."
After a shaky defensive start, Penn State held Illinois (4-1) scoreless for three quarters and limited the Illini to 59 second-half yards. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen were dominant, but other issues emerged. The breakdown from Penn State's Big Ten opener.
The turning point
Penn State cornerback AJ Haris made his first interception after transferring from Georgia, leading to a cathartic fourth-quarter roar from the tense Beaver Stadium crowd of 109,911. Illinois, limited to just 7 yards of offense on its first two series of the second half, had a little mojo working but faced 4th-and-6. Quarterback Luke Altmyer got frantic at the blitz and threw directly to Harris, who returned the interception 49 yards for an ostensible touchdown.
And since Penn State refused to make things easy all night, this couldn't be either. A block-in-the back penalty negated the pick-6, forcing Penn State's offense back onto the field. Coach James Franklin was livid and harried, as he was when Dani Dennis-Sutton jumped offsides on a previous 4th-and-6. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, Illinois' fourth false start of the game moved it back to 4th-and-6.
After giving up a first-drive touchdown for the second time in three games, Penn State's defense buckled once again. Illinois just two third-quarter possessions because Penn State ran clock while running the ball. Illinois, which rushed for 53 yards in the first half, went for minus-19 in the second.
A critical defensive series to close the half
Illinois had scored on 36 consecutive red-zone possessions dating to October 2023, including its first of Saturday's game. Late in the second quarter the Illini had 1st-and-goal from the Penn State 2-yard line and seemed poised to take a 14-7 lead. Then a mini-meltdown.
A high snap on first down (after a Penn State timeout) lost 9 yards. Penn State defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon stuffed a run on third down. And then Illinois was called for grounding, when quarterback Luke Altmyer threw into an empty end zone, to force fourth down. Illinois' 40-yard fiel-goal attempt went to 45 yards, which Illinois missed to keep the score tied at 7-7. Penn State dodged one there, though Beamon's run-stuff and third-down pressure from Dani Dennis-Sutton helped keep Illinois out of the end zone.
Penn State labors to convert
Running back Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen were the best players on the field, combining for 196 of Penn State's 239 rushing yards. They ran around and through defenders (Singleton trucked a defensive back for a third-down passing conversion) and animated the Nittany Lions' offense. Both scored rushing touchdowns, with Allen sealing the victory on a 5-yard score with 1:55 remaining. They also took over drives, with Allen reaching 102 yards rushing on Penn State's dominant fourth-quarter touchdown drive.
However Penn State labored to turn the run-game's effectiveness into points. The Nittany Lions ended three drives inside the Illinois 25-yard line without points. Kicker Sander Sahaydak missed two 40-yard field goals, and Penn State failed to convert a 4th-and-3 from the Illinois 17-yard line in the third quarter.
One key change late. Kicker Ryan Barker replaced Sahaydak on the extra point following Allen's touchdown. Sahaydak has missed three of five field goals this season, and a competition over the job looms.
Penn State's defensive front stands up
The offsides penalties continue to steam Franklin. The Lions committed three more, one of which was declined. But otherwise, the defensive line really affected Altmyer and the Illinois run game. Abdul Carter played his best game of the season, making seven tackles (3.5 for losses) and 1.5 sacks. He batted down a third-down pass to halt a drive and punctuated the victory with a sack-fumble on Altmyer in the final minute. Meanwhile, Zane Durant threw aside a guard for a second-half sack and had two TFLs. He also grinded out four key tackles. Durant is one of Penn State's unsung defensive stars this season.
To the Warren well again
Penn State want to tight end Tyler Warren Wildcat three more times, with Warren scoring Penn State's first touchdown of the game. He dived into the end zone from 3 yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the season. Warren now has receiving, passing and rushing touchdowns through four games.
However, Penn State might have tapped the well once too often, putting him in the Wildcat on a 3rd-and-7 play in the fourth quarter. Warren, no threat to throw in that situation, handed off to Allen, who gained 3 yards. Sahaydak missed the ensuing field goal.
Injury update
Penn State guard Sal Wormley was injured on the Nittany Lions' first offensive series and did not return. JB Nelson replaced Wormley, who has started a team-high 28 games. Cornerback Jalen Kimber was hurt on a fourth-quarter punt. In addition, the Nittany Lions were without linebacker and special teams captain Dom DeLuca and running back Cam Wallace. Both were injured last week against Kent State.
Up next
Penn State hosts UCLA in the last game of its four-game homestant on Oct. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Beaver Stadium.
