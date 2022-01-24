Penn State Will Be Represented in its 51st Super Bowl

Penn State is guaranteed a former Nittany Lion in the Super Bowl for the 51st time in 56 years.

Penn State's streak of having an alumnus in every Super Bowl (except for five, of course) will continue in Super Bowl 56.

Four former Nittany Lions (five, if you count Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder) are on the rosters for Sunday's NFL championship games. And all four will be in Los Angeles for the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

That will guarantee Penn State representation in Super Bowl 56, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. So let's refresh last year's Penn State graphic, shall we?

Penn Staters delivered some highlights in the NFC divisional games last weekend. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould, the longest-tenured Nittany Lion in the NFL, made the game-winning field goal as time expired, lifting the 49ers over Green Bay 13-10.

Gould, in his 17th NFL season, continued quite a playoff streak. He has never missed a postseason kick, going 20-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 32-for-32 on extra points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles safety Nick Scott, normally a special-teams player, made his second postseason start because of injuries in the Rams' secondary. He delivered another huge defensive play, intercepting a Tom Brady pass late in the first half.

Penn Staters (including non-football players) have won 62 Super Bowl rings, including two last season (Tampa's Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith). Overall, Penn State ranks fifth among college programs with 43 Super Bowl champs.

Here's the schedule for the NFL championship doubleheader Jan. 30.

AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3 p.m. EST

Where: Kansas City

TV: CBS

NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: 6:30 p.m. EST

Where: Los Angeles

TV: Fox

Nittany Lions in action:

San Francisco: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Los Angeles: Grant Haley, Nick Scott, Troy Reeder (former Penn State linebacker who transferred to Delaware)