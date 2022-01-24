Penn State Will Be Represented in its 51st Super Bowl

Who Will Represent Penn State in Super Bowl 56?
Penn State's streak of having an alumnus in every Super Bowl (except for five, of course) will continue in Super Bowl 56.
Four former Nittany Lions (five, if you count Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder) are on the rosters for Sunday's NFL championship games. And all four will be in Los Angeles for the NFC Championship Game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.
That will guarantee Penn State representation in Super Bowl 56, scheduled for Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. So let's refresh last year's Penn State graphic, shall we?
Penn Staters delivered some highlights in the NFC divisional games last weekend. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould, the longest-tenured Nittany Lion in the NFL, made the game-winning field goal as time expired, lifting the 49ers over Green Bay 13-10.
Gould, in his 17th NFL season, continued quite a playoff streak. He has never missed a postseason kick, going 20-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 32-for-32 on extra points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles safety Nick Scott, normally a special-teams player, made his second postseason start because of injuries in the Rams' secondary. He delivered another huge defensive play, intercepting a Tom Brady pass late in the first half.
Penn Staters (including non-football players) have won 62 Super Bowl rings, including two last season (Tampa's Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith). Overall, Penn State ranks fifth among college programs with 43 Super Bowl champs.
Read More
Here's the schedule for the NFL championship doubleheader Jan. 30.
AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- When: 3 p.m. EST
- Where: Kansas City
- TV: CBS
NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
- When: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Where: Los Angeles
- TV: Fox
Nittany Lions in action:
- San Francisco: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
- Los Angeles: Grant Haley, Nick Scott, Troy Reeder (former Penn State linebacker who transferred to Delaware)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Candles, cards and flowers form a makeshift memorial around the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Community members pay their respects at the statue site of former Penn State coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Some of the many items placed by Penn State fans at the base of the statue of former head coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: A mourner places a candle in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Rob Christy/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: A thank you sign behind the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Candles, cards and flowers form a makeshift memorial around the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Some of the many items placed by Penn State fans at the base of the statue of former head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Rob Christy/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: A mourner kneels in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Candles in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: A detailed view of a card in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: The marquee outside the Bryce Jordan Center displays a message remembering former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Rob Christy/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: An image of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno is displayed on a video board inside of Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: As the evening arrives, mourners continue to leave memorials at the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside of Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members lay candles in front of the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 22, 2012: Penn State fans gather to pay respects to former head coach Joe Paterno after his passing. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22. 2012: Penn State fans gather in front of Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Old Main for a candlelight vigil to mark the passing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Former Penn State quarterback Shane McGregor speaks at a vigil outside Old Main to remember former head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 22, 2012: Community members gather at Penn State's Old Main during a candlelight vigil following the death of former head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: Robyn Wysk paints "Thank you Joe" in the window of a State College business following the passing of football coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 23, 2012: The sign outside of Champs Sports Bar & Grill in State College showing a message following the passing of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: A t-shirt paying respect to former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2021
Jan 23, 2012: A woman walks by a sign paying respect to former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside a bookstore in downtown State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: A sign inside the window of a Penn State dorm room pays respect to former head coach Joe Paterno after his passing. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 23, 2012: A sign hangs in the window of a State College store paying respect to former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: Post-its with notes and memories written by students are attached to a cutout of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno inside of the Paterno Library. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: Mourners wait outside of the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for one of two public viewings for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: Mourners walk past the casket of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno during a public viewing inside the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: Former Penn State football players Michael Zordich (left) and Michael Cermele stand as Honor Guard representatives next to the casket of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: Former Penn State football player, and Honor Guard representative, Michael Zordich stands next to the casket of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno during a public viewing ceremony. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 24, 2012: A general view of Beaver Stadium as the lights illuminate the field to remember former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: Mourners continue to leave items at the statue of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno outside Beaver Stadium. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 24, 2012: An exterior view of Beaver Stadium as the lights illuminate the sky to remember former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 25, 2012; Former Penn State football player Franco Harris arrives at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for the funeral of former head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan 25, 2012: Nike founder Phil Knight (left) talks with former Penn State assistant coach Tom Bradley as they arrive a the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for the funeral of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: Former Penn State assistant coach Mike McQueary and then-wife Barbara arrive at the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center for the funeral of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: People stand on East College Avenue in State College, waiting for the funeral procession of Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: The funeral procession for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno makes its way down College Avenue in State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: People watch from windows above College Avenue in State College as the funeral procession for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno goes by. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: The funeral procession for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno makes its way down College Avenue in State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 25, 2012: The funeral procession of former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno makes its way down College Avenue in State College. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: A message on the video board at Penn State's Bryce Jordan Center during the memorial service for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: Former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson speaks at the memorial service for former head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge speaks at the memorial service for former head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: Nike founder Phil Knight (left) walks with Jay Paterno during the memorial service for former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: Sue Paterno waves to the Bryce Jordan Center crowd during the memorial service for her husband, former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26. 2012: Sue Paterno, wife of the late Penn State head coach Joe Paterno, watches during the memorial service at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA Today Sports)
Joe Paterno, 1926-2012
Jan. 26, 2012: A member of the Penn State Blue Band performs to end the memorial service for former head coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center. (Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports)