Taking a COVID-19 test wasn't too invasive, Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis said: 15 seconds and it was over. It also marked the Lions' first step toward resuming workouts June 15.

Ellis couldn't be happier about returning to campus and to his team, even as a State College native who didn't have far to go. He also understood what's required now as well.

"We're all going to make some sacrifices," Ellis said, "but I think as a team we’re all prepared to do that."

Ellis, a sophomore who became a significant player on last year's defense, met with reporters Wednesday via video call, during which he discussed the program's new direction. Ellis was the first player available to describe the return process, which began Monday as players were eligible to report.

Players underwent physical exams and virus testing and began the quarantine process prior to starting voluntary workouts June 15. Penn State has not announced whether any players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a list of protocols covering the resumption of sports in the commonwealth. College teams must limit gatherings to 50 percent of a facility's total occupancy, and attendees must be screened for symptoms prior to workouts and wear face coverings during them. Athletes at all levels are to avoid making fist bumps or high-fives, chewing gum and eating sunflower seeds.

Penn State already has phased those protocols into its workout plan, which initially won't use the weight room. Ellis said that players will begin lifting weights at Holuba Hall, the team's indoor practice facility, and conduct running drills outside.

Players are permitted to participate in eight hours of voluntary workouts and meetings weekly until mid-July, when the first phase of an extended preseason is scheduled to begin.

Ellis said that players have had only informal contact so far, since workouts do not begin until Monday. But it was a good start.

"It was great seeing those guys again," Ellis said. "Everything is not going to be normal when you go back, but you have to understand that. We're ready as players to make some sacrifices because that's what it's going to take to move forward. They have a good plan put in place. I believe we can get through this stuff successfully.

"I'm not worried. I'm excited. Everybody's excited because we want to play football. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about, the sport we love. So we're going to have to go through some different things in order to do that."