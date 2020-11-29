Sean Clifford Finds His 'Flow State' at Michigan

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who trained in chess in the preseason, has been studying the concept of "flow state" lately. It's a term in positive psychology that indicates total immersion in one's pursuit.

Clifford felt that he entered a "flow state" at times in 2019. He lost it this season. On Saturday, in Penn State's 27-17 win over Michigan, the quarterback got it back.

"It's definitely a game-changer and it's fun when you get in that state where you can just play loose," Clifford said. "I feel like I personally haven't been in that. Last year I was. After a couple losses this year, I feel like it's been tough to find that. But today I just kind of let loose and had fun with my teammates and I felt like I was back to the Sean that I was supposed to be."

In an offense that started three true freshmen at the skill spots, Clifford was the centerpiece who kept the offense moving. He guided a reserved passing game (17 for 28, 163 yards) and rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown, leading Penn State to its highest-scoring game at Michigan Stadium since 2009.

Far more importantly, though, Clifford did not turn over the ball for the first time this season. The quarterback had 10 turnovers in the first five games, including two interceptions in a 41-21 loss to Iowa.

Clifford ceded the start of that game to Will Levis, whom he then replaced because Levis had fumbled twice. Coach James Franklin lamented Penn State's 13 turnovers as the "story of the season," something the team desperately needed to repair.

Saturday's game at Michigan marked a step in the right direction.

"It's been challenging for both of them," Franklin said of his quarterbacks, "and they handled it extremely well. ... I think this is an opportunity for us to grow and for us to build on."

Clifford has a tendency to play hero ball, particularly during this season of losses, but suppressed those intentions Saturday. Late in the first half, on a 3rd-and-goal, Clifford threw out of the end zone instead of force-feeding a throw or run and tempt a turnover. He looked fiery but reserved, with a clear plan to protect the football.

This season has been difficult on Clifford, who won an Ohio state title as a senior at St. Xavier High and went 11-2 as a first-year starter in 2019. Though he lost the starting job for one week, Clifford didn't lose his voice on the team.

"Sean is a true warrior," defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "He's faced adversity this season but he's never quit. He's never given up. He's led this team through the ups and downs, and that's a testament to a true leader.

"Sometimes when you look at leaders, they like to lead through only the good times. But Sean has led through the good and bad."

On Penn State's final scoring drive, Clifford completed a pair of third-down passes to Jahan Dotson, including one that gave Penn State first-and-goal at the Michigan 3-yard line. He completed six of his last eight passes and had the team's two longest runs of the game, including his 28-yard touchdown.

And though Clifford restored his confidence on the field, he said that never wavered off it.

"I haven’t and I will never doubt myself," Clifford said. "Because I know how hard this team works I know how hard I work, so there’s not one person or anybody who can tell me differently. That’s just that. I know the talent we have and I don’t really care what anybody else has to say about it."

