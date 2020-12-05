Penn State 23, Rutgers 7: Lions Claim Historic 900th Victory

Penn State joined an exclusive club Saturday, becoming just the eighth major college football program to win its 900th game, routing Rutgers 23-7 at SHI Stadium.

Penn State, which already ranked eighth nationally in victories, reached the milestone in its 134th season. Penn State joined Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska in the 900 wins club.

Here's how it happened.

-After coming up empty on a 17-play drive to open the game, Penn State continued to grind out its run game through a first half of cold rain. The Lions rushed 30 times for 133 yards in the first half alone, trading quarterback series and snaps between Sean Clifford and Will Levis.

-Running back Devyn Ford, who missed the Michigan game for personal reasons, returned to start and looked crisp and shifty in the backfield. Freshman Keyvone Lee was the standout, though, rushing for 95 yards and leading the second-half offense. Lee's 31-yard gain in the fourth quarter re-established the run game and gave the Lions some breathing room.

-Clifford and Levis shared the position, with Levis actually leading Penn State in carries (10) in the first half. He did not throw the ball, however, even on a 3rd-and-5 in the third quarter, when Penn State called a quarterback draw. Levis finished with an astonishing 17 carries without throwing the ball

-Clifford looked sharp throwing the ball early, particuarly to his slot receivers. Freshman Parker Washington ran an exceptional route on a 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Lined in the slot, Washington raced past the corner, caught a perfectly placed ball from Clifford and scored his fourth touchdown of the season.

-Rutgers sealed its fate with two first-half decisions from its own 45-yard line. The Scarlet Knights attempted to convert fourth-and-short twice, both of which Penn State stopped. On the first, quarterback Johnny Langan ran into a defensive-line wall. On the second, linebacker Brandon Smith forced Langan into a desperate incomplete pass with a blitz.

-Penn State's defense forced six 3-and-out possessions and stopped two fourth-down plays.

-Faced with a long field after Rutgers punted to the Penn State 2-yard line in the second half, the Lions turned to Lee. The freshman delivered among the offense's biggest plays of the game, a 31-yard carry that was boosted by a personal-four penalty. Penn State settled for a field goal but relied on its power runnin game (again, with Levis) to score.

-Rutgers, which entered the game averaging 30.8 points per game, had its worst offensive game of the season. The Scarlet Knights were particularly dreadful in the first half, totaling 43 yards and averaging just 1.7 per play. Rutgers absolutely could not run the ball in the first half gaining 12 yards on 12 carries.

-The game should have been over early in the second half, when Rutgers fumbled away its first possession. Penn State settled for a field goal, though, and then turned over the ball on its next possession. Clifford was intercepted for the ninth time this season, on tipped ball, leading to a Rutgers touchdown. The Scarlet Knights scored on a desperation heave from Noah Vedral to Bo Melton.

-Penn State's most interesting offensive series was a curious three-and-out in the third quarter that produced no points. Levis ran on three consecutive plays, including a draw on 3rd-and-5 that Rutgers stopped. The Lions punted. For some reason, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca did not have much faith in allowing Levis throw the ball.

-In the fourth quarter, Penn State ran a quarterback draw with Clifford on 4th-and-3. He was stopped short.

-Penn State had a number of players shaken up but did not appear to sustain any serious injuries. Lee, Luketa, Washington and defensive end Jayson Oweh all spent some time in the sideline injury tent. All returned to the game.

