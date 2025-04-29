Penn State Football: Special Teams Assistant Leaving, Report Says
Penn State reportedly is searching for a new assistant special teams coordinator. FootballScoop, which tracks coaching changes across college football, reports that Keith Bruno is leaving the Penn State football program after one season.
Bruno worked with Penn State special teams coordinator Justin Lustig last season, leading a group that included all-Big Ten kicker Ryan Barker, punter Riley Thompson and kickoff specialist Gabriel Nwosu, all of whom return this season.
Bruno joined Penn State's staff in January 2024 as a special teams analyst, a title that became assistant special teams coordinator. Bruno previously had worked at Temple. According to FootballScoop, Bruno chose to leave college coaching after a successful term with the Nittany Lions.
As with most college football programs, coaching staff positions roll through plenty of turnover at Penn State. Recently, assistant offensive line coach Frank Leonard retired after spending three of his 43 years in college football on Franklin's staff.
In addition, Franklin also recently hired former quarterback Trace McSorley as the program's assistant quarterbacks coach. Eric Sachse, a former kicker at Boise State, works with Penn State's kickers as the assistant specialists coach.
Penn State recently complete spring practice at the Blue-White Game, where a group of young players shined, some playing for the first time in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions had five players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including two first-rounders for the second consecutive year. Defensive end Abdul Carter went No. 3 overall to the New York Giants, and the Indianapolis Colts selected tight end Tyler Warren at No. 14 overall.
Penn State opens the 2025 college football season at home Aug. 30 against Nevada. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 13-win season in which they reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.