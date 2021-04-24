WATCH: Scenes from Penn State's final spring football practice

Penn State fans joined the Nittany Lions for a special Friday-night practice at Beaver Stadium, capping 2021 spring drills.

Coach James Franklin said the Lions accomplished plenty during their 15-practice spring, which included two sessions that were open to some fans. Franklin said he would like to hold the occasional Friday public practice at Beaver Stadium in the future.

If you couldn't make it to State College, check out the video above for a look at what you missed. The footage is courtesy Penn State Athletics.

