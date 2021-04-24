WrestlingFootballBasketballHockeySI.com
Search

WATCH: Scenes from Penn State's Final Spring Football Practice

Penn State fans joined the Lions for a special Friday night practice at Beaver Stadium.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State fans joined the Nittany Lions for a special Friday-night practice at Beaver Stadium, capping 2021 spring drills.

Coach James Franklin said the Lions accomplished plenty during their 15-practice spring, which included two sessions that were open to some fans. Franklin said he would like to hold the occasional Friday public practice at Beaver Stadium in the future.

If you couldn't make it to State College, check out the video above for a look at what you missed. The footage is courtesy Penn State Athletics.

And check out all our Penn State spring football coverage on the site.

Read more

What we learned from Penn State's 15th practice of spring

Ten players who stood out this spring

James Franklin shares an interesting spring recruiting story

Meet Parker Washington, Penn State's cello-playing receiver

Sullivan-Brown, Cam 2
Football

WATCH: Scenes from Penn State's final spring football practice

Micah Parsons 4
Football

Is Micah Parsons the Most Versatile Player in the NFL Draft?

Tunnel Run Out
Football

What We Learned from Penn State's Final Spring Football Practice

Micah Parsons 2
Football

Four Former Lions to Participate in the NFL Draft

John Harrar
Basketball

John Harrar's Return Provides Huge Boost for Penn State

Clifford, Sean
Football

'Everybody Wants to Be Here,' Penn State's Sean Clifford Says

2021 Blue White Melt_Moment2
Football

WATCH: Highlights from Penn State spring football practice

Drew Hartlaub
Football

Once in the Portal, Now on Scholarship