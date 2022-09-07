Penn State hosts Ohio on Saturday in its 63rd home opener at Beaver Stadium, which will see some changes for the 2022 season. Penn State announced an expanded entry location at one gate, some new concession options and tailgate "cabanas" along the pregame parade route.

And maybe stadium-wide beer sales?

Kickoff against the Bobcats is scheduled for noon Saturday on ABC. Here's a look at what's new at Beaver Stadium in 2022.

Will fans be able to buy beer at Beaver Stadium this season?

According to the Centre Daily Times and Philadelphia Inquirer, Penn State is exploring a plan to expand beer sales at Beaver Stadium this season. Fans in the suites and club seats have been able purchase alcohol for several seasons, but this expansion would allow all fans to buy drinks.

The plan will not be in effect for Saturday's home opener. Penn State's Board of Trustees reportedly will address the matter at its next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 22-23. The earliest date for stadium-wide alcohol sales is the Sept. 24 game against Central Michigan.

Expansion of Beaver Stadium's Gate C

Penn State has expanded the area around Gate C in the stadium's northwest corner to smooth fan entry into Beaver Stadium. Penn State says the expansion will reduce congestion and improve fan circulation around the stadium.

More concession options in Beaver Stadium

For fans who haven't indulged at a tailgate, Penn State has expanded the concession options in Beaver Stadium. A new barbecue stand will feature what Penn State calls a "farm to stadium concept" with pulled pork sandwiches, pork-in-a-dish and loaded sausage nachos.

New concessions at other stands include a buffalo chicken sandwich, loaded fries with brisket and cheese, and two specialty hotdog locations.

New tailgating 'cabanas' available at Beaver Stadium

Penn State has expanded its partnership with Revelxp, a special events company, to include what it calls tailgate "cabanas." The cabanas, which can accommodate 10-15 fans, will be located along Curtin Road, where the pregame block party takes place.

Penn State says fans will get "up-close views" of the football team and the Blue Band during their pregame entry into Beaver Stadium.

One location to purchase parking passes on gameday

Fans who have not pre-purchased a gameday parking pass will have one option: Lot 36, located at the corner of East Park Avenue and Hospital Drive near the Mt. Nittany Medical Center.

Parking passes are $60 when purchased on gameday and $50 in advance. Penn State advises fans to buy parking passes in advance.

What else you should know about Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Penn State will continue to use mobile ticketing this season. Fans should reinstall the new Penn State athletics mobile app on their personal devices.

One-way traffic patterns around Beaver Stadium take effect at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Refresh the route to your assigned parking location. Note that the Atherton Street construction project continues in State College.

Fans can carry clear bags of 12" by 6" by 12" into Beaver Stadium. Here is Penn State's complete bag policy.

Team arrival is scheduled for two hours before kickoff, or around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Tickets are available for Saturday's home opener against Ohio. Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said recently that Penn State has sold more than 91,000 season tickets for this season.

Read More

Lions Legacy Club, a new NIL collective, has big plans for Penn State football

Who's Penn State QB2 for Week 2 Against Ohio?

First look at Penn State vs. Ohio

Ten former Penn State players make NFL roster as rookies

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.