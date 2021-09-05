The Roundup: Lions Are Road Warriors, Sean Clifford Jumps Around

Rounding up some of the choice nuggets following Penn State's 16-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Sean Clifford Brings 'Jump Around' Home

Camp Randall Stadium reverberated again at the start of the fourth quarter, when 76,832 fans jumped around for the first time in 651 days.

The crowd was a bit smaller Saturday night at Champs Downtown in State College but no less eager to jump. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford got them started.

Clifford didn't start the game on his best foot (Penn State had 43 yards of offense in the first half) but also didn't panic and, more importantly, didn't turn over the ball. Ultimately, Clifford found Jahan Dotson wide open for a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and went 11-for-19 for 206 yards in the second half.

"You saw once we got hot, we get hot," Clifford told reporters in Madison after the game. "Now we’ve just got to roll with it like we played in the second half."

Jahan Dotson Takes the Top Off Wisconsin's Defense

Receivers love that phrase, which means they can run past coverage into open space downfield, which Dotson did several times Saturday.

The senior caught 5 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, marking his seventh career 100-yard receiving game. He could have had an even bigger day, as Clifford missed him twice on deep throws.

Dotson is developing into one of the great big-game receivers in Penn State history. He's a long way from matching Bobby Engram's Penn State record of 100-yard receiving games (16) but has a great shot to pass Allen Robinson (10) for No. 2 on the list.

Of Dotson's 13 career touchdown catches, a stunning eight have covered 40 yards or more. He also has a 30-game catch streak. Head coach James Franklin wants to see even more of Dotson.

"We've got to get him touches earlier in the game," Franklin said, "because you can see what type of player he can be."

Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Importance of a Big Road Win

Penn State doesn't get these very often. This was Franklin's second true road win over a ranked team, including Penn State's 2019 victory at Iowa. Franklin is 2-8 vs. ranked Big Ten teams on the road as Penn State's coach.

Further, it was a big road win to open a season. Those are rare, too. Franklin's last two true road openers delivered shocks for different reasons: The Lions lost at Indiana in double-overtime last season and to Temple 27-10 at Lincoln Financial Field in 2015.

In fact, the win at Wisconsin was Penn State's first opening-day victory at an opponent's home stadium since beating Minnesota in 1994. And it was Penn State's first opening-game win at a ranked opponent's home field since beating No. 7 Maryland in 1985. (Thanks to Obligatory PSU Podcast host Chris Buchignani for digging up that history.)

No wonder Franklin called this a "gutsy win."

Jeff Hanisch (USA Today Sports)

Great Reads

Stories of the day:

James Franklin loves two stats: turnovers and explosive plays. The Lions used both to beat Wisconsin.

Franklin on the targeting penalty against LB Ellis Brooks: "I don't agree with the call."

"These were the kinds of games Penn State lost last year," writes Joe Juliano of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Safety Jaquan Brisker battled through leg cramps and "other things" to make the game's key interception, writes Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle.

Penn State proved it's different and maybe even "special," writes Frank Bodani of the York Daily Record.

Credit James Franklin for the win, writes Ben Jones of Statecollege.com.

The Lions were "grateful, confident and determined" after the win, writes Nate Bauer of Blue-White Illustrated.

Alumni Watch

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis, who became famous for eating a whole banana, threw the ball well Saturday in his first start for Kentucky. Levis went 18 for 26 for 367 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats' 45-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Behind the Scenes With Lonnie White Jr.

Lonnie White Jr. was among the most intriguing players of Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, a speedy receiver who planned to play baseball for Penn State as well. Ultimately, though, he signed a professional baseball contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

What's White up to now? Grinding. Whistle Sports, an online media group, produced this compelling look at White in its "No Days Off" series. The portrait calls White "the future of the Pittsburgh Pirates." Check it out.