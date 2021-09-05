Penn State's James Franklin on Targeting: 'I Don't Agree With the Call'

Franklin said he didn't think Ellis Brooks hit Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz with the crown of his helmet.

Penn State coach James Franklin said he didn't agree with the targeting call on linebacker Ellis Brooks against Wisconsin on Saturday.

In the fourth quarter of Penn State's 16-10 victory, Brooks hit Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz on the sideline. No penalty was called initially, but the game was paused for an official review.

That led to Brooks being called for targeting and ejected. He will miss the first half of the team's home-opener against Ball State next week.

On Penn State's official postgame radio show, Franklin told host Steve Jones and analyst Jack Ham that he didn't agree with the call.

"He’s a physical player and he’s a very, very intelligent player. He has a tremendous football IQ," Franklin said of Brooks. "I don’t agree with the call. You can’t target a ball carrier unless you use the crown of your helmet. I didn’t think he did that.

"The way I understood, you have to turn your head down and use the crown of your helmet. And I get it. I understand the reason for the rule. They’re going to lean on the side of protecting the players, but what else does a kid do there? It is what it is."

After the game, Franklin told reporters in Madison that he thought it was a "tough call." Watch the video above for Franklin's comments.

Brooks, Penn State's starting middle linebacker, had been playing a strong game. He led the team with 11 tackles (eight solo) and delivered some key end-zone coverage when Wisconsin threatened to score. He also was credited with a sack.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt discussed college football's targeting rule, specifically regarding ejection, on the broadcast.

Jesse Luketa, who started at outside linebacker for the Lions last season, replaced Luketa and likely will start against Ball State. Luketa has cross-trained at defensive end and linebacker for this season. He made five tackles and had a quarterback hurry against Wisconsin.

"Having an experienced guy like Jesse, and to be able to get him in there, you don't miss a beat," Franklin said. "In the first half of the game next week, obviously we'll see a bunch of Jesse at middle linebacker."

