Young Talent Emerging at Receiver, Safety for Penn State
Penn State is just over a week from its annual Blue-White Game, nearing the end of its set of 15 spring practices. As always, spring has brought transition in a few areas, but arguably no two positions have seen more change for the Nittany Lions than safety and wide receiver.
Veteran talent leads the way in both position groups, but beyond that, there’s plenty of opportunity. And two second-year players, a safety and wide receiver, are making their cases to earn more prominent roles.
Jim Knowles’ new-look safety room fits Dejuan Lane
Replacing both Kevin Winston Jr. and Jaylen Reed, two high-end NFL Draft prospects, was expected for Penn State, but their departures still left holes in the 2025 safety room. Reed leaves a more sizable gap in production, since Winston played in just two games in 2024 before an injury ended his year.
Zakee Wheatley will be the cornerstone of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ safety room after a breakout 2024 campaign (96 tackles, three interceptions). Beyond Wheatley, Penn State has a young safety in Dejuan Lane who has earned confidence. As a true freshman, Lane appeared in all 16 games, making 14 tackles and snagging his first career interception against Maryland.
“Getting real game experience is something that doesn't really come from practice. … I can just look at things and read them a little quicker than I might have been able to if I didn't burn my redshirt,” Lane said. “[Experience has] definitely helped me a lot this spring ball. It’s going to translate into camp and then for the season.”
This is Lane’s first spring with Penn State and Knowles’ as well. Less than three months removed from a national championship at Ohio State, the coordinator is already implementing new aspects to Penn State's seventh-ranked defense of last season.
“Very consistent, very smart. I mean, [Knowles is] bringing a couple new things to the defense: new reads, new techniques, new schemes,” Lane said. “We're all excited for that, we’re all getting the hang of that. So it's been pretty good, and it's great to have him on our team.”
The return of former Nittany Lion King Mack will bring another veteran presence to the safety room alongside Wheatley. Lane said he has been focusing spring development on his eyes and discipline, crediting Wheatley as a guiding force within his position group.
“He's a great example. He does all the right things,” Lane said. “He always gives me pointers and helps me take good notes. So he is just a great veteran to have in the room. And he definitely leads by example, which is helping us out a lot.”
Tyseer Denmark stepping up among wide receivers
Penn State’s wide receivers, a position that will be even more pivotal to the offense in 2025, are expected to be led by transfers Kyron Hudson and Devonte Ross. But spring ball is giving other receivers a chance to step up as well, And like Lane, one of the top candidates is a 2024 recruit who saw some action last season.
Tyseer Denmark caught just two passes last fall but scored on one of them. With new weapons needed in the passing game, Denmark has drawn some attention from coaches, including James Franklin.
“Just watching guys in front of me [last season], like Julian Fleming, Omari Evans, Trey [Wallace] and all those guys, watching them go out there and compete and getting after it every game, that translated a lot to my game,” Denmark said Tuesday. “Now, with my game, I just go out there and play with pure dominance, like the extra reps I'm getting, competing as hard as possible.”
Lane specifically noted that he has been impressed by Denmark’s “creativity” and ability to “make something happen after the catch.” That kind of praise is a good sign for an offense replacing some dominant production from Tyler Warren, but Denmark is also aware that consistency ultimately will earn him more snaps.
“I can't just make one play and then the next play, I do something like have a bad habit or [make a] mental error,” Denmark said. “I definitely gotta put more effort in what I'm doing without the ball than when I just get the ball.”
With more experienced targets in Hudson and Ross — a duo Denmark called “exceptional” — the sophomore again will have veteran talent to learn from in 2025. Whether he’s catching passes, blocking or returning punts, Denmark could be critical for the Nittany Lions’ offense.
“What really helped me a lot last year [was] staying patient. It’s just like this saying I got for myself, ‘It will always get greater later,’” Denmark said. “You can't rush the process. You can't rush your time. … I was like a little brother to [my 2024 teammates]. So it wasn't really a bad thing for me not being able to play. It was more like, it helped me a lot to get ready for next fall.”