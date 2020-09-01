SI.com
Penn State Greets Class of 2022 with Midnight Recruiting Pitch

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State wasted no time late Monday night, launching the recruiting campaign to the next class of prospects precisely at midnight. As the tweet itself said, "Class of 2022, you're up."

According to NCAA rules, coaches can begin contacting prospects Sept. 1 of their junior years. For the class of 2022, that means their phones can begin ringing (and pinging with texts and DMs) today.

So, then, how does Penn State already have four commitments to the Class of 2022? Because, prior to Sept. 1, prospects are permitted to call coaches, not vice versa.

Further, according to NCAA rules, coaches could have spoken to 2022 prospects before Sept. 1 only if they answered the prospect's call. They couldn't return a message.

So here's how Penn State started the day on social media. First, Dann Kabala, Penn State's director of high school relations, started a countdown to midnight that included this bit of pending energy.

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider was among those who began welcoming 2022 recruits to the process.

Then at midnight, Penn State began sending out welcomes to 2022 prospects, like this one to tight end Jerry Cross, who committed to the Lions in July.

Penn State's 2022 class is off to a good start. The Lions have commitments from four players, three of whom are considered four-star prospects, according to 247Sports. Though it's very early (this group won't begin signing its Letters of Intent until December 2021), Penn State's 2022 class ranks third nationally, according to 247Sports.

The Class of 2022 still has time to get onto campus, unlike the 2021 recruits who still can't take official visits. The NCAA recently extended the so-called dead period, which prohibits coaches from having in-person contact with prospects, until at least Sept. 30.

