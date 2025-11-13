Penn State Has More Motivation to Win at Michigan State
Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said his team will come out “full blazing” on Saturday against Michigan State. The Nittany Lions haven’t won in two months, and Smith himself has yet to win a game as the head coach. He's eager to get the first.
“We’re going to Michigan State to win the game, not to let it fall to us,” Smith said Wednesday after practice in State College.
Thus, Saturday’s game has plenty of implications. Many of the Nittany Lions are playing for their futures, whether in the NFL or another college team. Penn State also is one game shy of tying the program’s longest losing streak (seven games in 1931).
Not to mention, the Nittany Lions seek to retain the Land Grant Trophy, which they last won in 2023. The teams are playing for the unique prize for the 29th time.
“It’s very important we maintain control of the Land Grant Trophy,” Smith said.
More importantly, the players want a win for themselves.
“We’re definitely starving for a win,” safety King Mack said. “And honestly, we're gonna go out this week [with] a chip on our shoulder. We were close last week, and all we could do now is just feed from that.”
“A lot. It would mean a lot,” tight end Andrew Rappleyea added. “That's all we’re really focused on. It's been the same thing every week. We come up short, no denying that. But 1-0 is the mindset this week for sure and every week.”
Terry Smith’s self-evaluation
A month into his head-coaching career, Smith was asked to evaluate himself. Here’s how he did that.
"Well, it took me three weeks to accomplish getting the ball thrown down the field, so I wish I could have got that done sooner,” Smith said. “Obviously we haven't had victory, so that's my responsibility. So I own that.
“I do feel like our guys played a much better game and gave a much better effort in this third game [against Indiana]. So I feel like we're moving in the right direction. We're still not quite there.”
Terry Smith draws another analogy for the team
Smith’s analogy to the team this week involved a pencil and a sharpener. He said the pencil sharpener represents the storm that Penn State has faced during its six-game losing streak. When the Nittany Lions put the pencil in the sharpener, they can pull it out too soon and it won’t be ready to write. Smith compared that to Penn State’s performance against Indiana.
So the team had to go back in the sharpener. Smith said the Nittany Lions are going to show a finished product against Michigan State. Mack said those types of analogies and speeches get him “ready to run through a wall.”
“We all have a pencil that we carry around and we keep it on us to remember, that our pencil is sharpened, and now it's time to write the story,” Mack said. “And that's what we're gonna do on Saturday.”
That finished product, Rappleyea said, will show a team that is violent, physical, fast, decisive and explosive. He said that’s Penn State’s type of football and that the team has been polishing its tools in practice and preparing to cut loose Saturday.
Penn State stays motivated
How are the Nittany Lions maintaining their motivation? Players have answered that question in different ways. Mack said his reason is “the man above and my family.” Cornerback Zion Tracy said his motivation stems from his teammates. Rappleyea’s answer was different. His why comes from inside.
“The reality is, every single Saturday, the love for football comes out of everybody, and you just see us play fast, play physical. Doesn't matter,” Rappleyea said. “We could be 0-9, 9-0. It's gonna be the same thing every time. We’re coming out and playing fast and just playing like you got to go win that game, no matter what your record is.”
Penn State visits Michigan State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.