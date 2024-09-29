Penn State-Illinois Halftime Update: Nittany Lions' Key Stop Forces Tie
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State and Illinois entered halftime tied 7-7 in what became a field-position and defensive duel in the second quarter. Both teams scored on their opening possessions of the game, but the defenses neutralized play thereafter.
A quick recap of the Penn State-Illinois first half.
Penn State makes a key red-zone stop
Illinois had scored on 36 consecutive red-zone possessions dating to October 2023, including its first of Saturday's game. Late in the second quarter the Illini had 1st-and-goal from the Penn State 2-yard line and seemed poised to take a 14-7 lead. Then a mini-meltdown.
A high snap on first down (after a Penn State timeout) lost 9 yards. Penn State defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon stuffed a run on third down. And then Illinois was called for grounding, when quarterback Luke Altmyer threw into an empty end zone, to force fourth down. Illinois' 40-yard fiel-goal attempt went to 45 yards, which Illinois missed to keep the score tied at 7-7. Penn State dodged one there, though Beamon's run-stuff and third-down pressure from Dani Dennis-Sutton helped keep Illinois out of the end zone.
Another opening-series score
Penn State had played 28 consecutive games without giving up an opening-drive touchdown before Bowling Green ended that streak in Week 2. Illinois ended the next streak at one, driving 75 yards on 11 plays, guided by Altmyer's early hot hand. Altmyer completed a pair of passes to Zakhari Franklin, one for 13 yards on third down, and then found a wide-open Carson Goda for a 4-yard touchdown pass. Goda motioned across the formation and went uncovered for the easy score.
Penn State strays from the run on a key series
Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen brought their ornery sides to Saturday's game, sharing control of Penn State's offense. Both backs ran over Illinois defenders on first-down carries, with Allen averaging 12.7 yards per carry on his first three attempts. They had room on the edges as well, as Penn State's line stretched Illinois' front seven to its limit, and were dominant on a second-quarter series that began at the Penn State 7-yard line.
But then offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki steered from the run, calling three consecutive pass plays (albeit one on 3rd-and-6). Quarterback Drew Allar made some overheated throws on two incompletions, and Penn State settled for a 40-yard field-goal attempt.
Kicker Sander Sahaydak, 2-for-3 on field goals entering the game, missed to keep the score tied.
Tyler Warren adds a rushing touchdown
Tight end Tyler Warren scored Penn State's first touchdown, diving into the end zone from 3 yards out for his first rushing touchdown of the season. Warren now has receiving, passing and rushing touchdowns through four games.
Both coaches choose to punt
Penn State had a very short 4th-and-1 in the second quarter, making coach James Franklin's decision to punt a bit surprising. Granted, the ball was at the Penn State 42-yard line, but Franklin can be aggressive in situations like those. Earlier, Illinois punted at the Penn State 40-yard line, albeit on 4th-and-7.
Injury update
Penn State guard Sal Wormley was injured on the Nittany Lions' first offensive series and did not return. JB Nelson replaced Wormley, who has started a team-high 28 games.
In addition, the Nittany Lions were without linebacker and special teams captain Dom DeLuca and running back Cam Wallace. Both were injured last week against Kent State.
