Penn State in the NFL Week 4 | How to Watch, Who to Watch

Another former Penn State player is injured, and one has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the league heads into Week 4.

Where are your favorite former Nittany Lions playing this weekend? Check out our guide to Penn State in the NFL, Week 4. All times are EST.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

TV: NBC

Penn State connection: Rookie receiver KJ Hamler made his first start and caught three passes for the Broncos, who are 0-3.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: The Titans shut down in-person activities Tuesday after three players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, former Penn State defensive lineman DaQuan Jones was among the players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If he can't play Sunday, Tennessee will be without a starter and captain. For the Steelers, special teams dynamo Marcus Allen is listed as doubtful with an injury.

San Diego Chargers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Tampa receiver Chris Godwin, who missed a game while in the concussion protocol, sustained a hamstring injury last week that reportedly could sideline him for a few weeks. Godwin caught five passes, one for a touchdown, in a win over Denver last week.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Football Team

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Safety Troy Apke started again, after receiving a tepid vote of confidence from coach Ron Rivera, and made four solo tackles. Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley has yet to be activated.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Miami Dolphins

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Miami tight end Mike Gesicki made a spectacular touchdown catch last week, then performed the celebration he began at Penn State.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Houston Texans

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: 2019 teammates Dan Chisena (Minnesota) and John Reid (Houston) reunite. Chisena has played special teams for the Vikings, and Reid took every defensive snap in Pittsburgh last week.

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Jesse James scored a touchdown last week for the Lions, then celebrated with Jason Cabinda, who was split wide at receiver on the play. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye broke up a pass in the Lions' win.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Chicago Bears

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Allen Robinson II had another huge game last week, leading the Bears with 10 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Carolina's Yetur Gross-Matos, who missed Week 2 while in the concussion protocol, returned to make a pair of tackles in a win over San Diego.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Two former Lions could cross paths on special teams, as Giants rookie Cam Brown meets the Rams' Nick Scott.

Buffalo Bills vs. Las Vegas Raiders

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Defensive end Carl Nassib has made a good impression in his first season in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Ryan Bates is getting some offensive and special-teams run with unbeaten Buffalo.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

TV: NBC

Penn State connection: Philadelphia's Miles Sanders had his second consecutive 95-yard rushing game, while new teammate Trevor Williams played in his first game on defense. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould made a 52-yard field goal against the Giants last week.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

When: 8 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN

Penn State connection: Safety Adrian Amos has been a high-impact player in Green Bay's secondary.

