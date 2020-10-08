The Best Bets of Penn State in the NFL | Week 5

Tampa Bay won't have Chris Godwin on Thursday night against Chicago, and teammates from Penn State's 2016 Big Ten title team will meet in Pittsburgh.

Where are your favorite Nittany Lions playing in the NFL this week? Here's our guide to Penn State in the NFL, Week 5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Tampa receiver Chris Godwin is out with a hamstring injury, negating a potential duel of Penn State's top two NFL receivers. The Bears' Allen Robinson ranks ninth in the NFL with 331 receiving yards and scored this exceptional touchdown last week.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Philadelphia's Miles Sanders meets Pittsburgh's Marcus Allen in this intrastate game that will feature fans in a Pennsylvania stadium for the first time this season. The Eagles' Trevor Williams, recently activated from the practice squad, was placed on injured reserve last week.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Football Team

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Two former Penn State starting safeties reunite, as Washington's Troy Apke meets the Rams' Nick Scott.

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Jets

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Kicker Sam Ficken has been a modest bright spot for the winless Jets, going 8-for-8 on field goals. Ficken made five kicks, including a season-long from 54 yards, last week against Denver.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Defensive end Carl Nassib is becoming an impact player in his first season with the Raiders.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Houston plays its first game without Bill O'Brien, the former Penn State coach who was fired this week. We wrote about O'Brien's formidable two seasons in State College.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley remains on the inactive list, though evidently he's a TikTok star of some magnitude.

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Carolina rookie Yetur Gross-Matos recorded his first career sack, which produced a fumble. That outside speed rush certainly looks familiar.

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Miami needs to get tight end Mike Gesicki more involved after his one-catch game against Seattle. Meanwhile, Kevin Givens is becoming a real contributor for the 49ers' defensive line.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, reunited with former Penn State DT coach Sean Spencer, forced his first career fumble last week against the Rams. That was about it for Giants' highlights.

Denver Broncos vs. New England Patriots

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: A hamstring injury continues to mar KJ Hamler's rookie season. After making his first start against the Jets, Hamler was hurt again and won't play against the Patriots. DaeSean Hamilton could get the start in Hamler's place.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

TV: NBC

Penn State connection: Vikings rookie Dan Chisena recovered a fumble on a kickoff return. Little wonder that Penn State coach James Franklin heralds the value of special teams.

