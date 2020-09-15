Penn State in the NFL, Week One

Ryan Bates got a touchdown spike, Troy Apke got a comeback victory and Saquon Barkley got outrushed by Ben Roethlisberger.

A total of 32 former Penn State players began the season on active NFL rosters. How did your favorite Nittany Lions fare in the first week of the NFL season? Here's a recap of the top moments and performances.

Troy Apke: Washington Football Team

Washington 27, Eagles 17

Apke started at safety and tied for the team lead with a career-high eight tackles (four solo). Washington scored 27 unanswered points in the victory.

Saquon Barkley: New York Giants

Steelers 26, Giants 16

Barkley caught six passes for 60 yards and delivered another leap but otherwise had nowhere to run. His six yards rushing (on 15 carries) trailed Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger by three.

Ryan Bates: Buffalo Bills

Bills 27, Jets 17

Bates lined up as an eligible receiver at tackle in the first quarter and ran a pass route. Quarterback Josh Allen ran for the score but gave the spike to Bates.

Jason Cabinda: Detroit Lions

Bears 27, Lions 23

Cabinda started, but at fullback instead of linebacker. And he made a pretty good block on Adrian Peterson's 19-yard run in the first quarter.

Chris Godwin: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

On a tough day for the Bucs, Godwin was Tom Brady's leading receiver (six catches for 79 yards). Two of those receptions went for more than 20 yards.

Carl Nassib: Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders 34, Panthers 30

The defensive end made two tackles and shared a sack in his debut with the Raiders.

John Reid: Houston Texans

Chiefs 34, Texans 20

Reid had the most productive day of Penn State's NFL rookies, making six tackles (five on defense) for the Texans.

Allen Robinson II: Chicago Bears

Bears 27, Lions 23

Robinson made five catches for 72 yards, including a diving reception for 22. He then removed the Bears references from his Twitter account, prompting speculation that he wants out of Chicago.

Stefen Wisniewski: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 26, Giants 16

Wisniewski started at guard in his Steelers but left in the fourth quarter with an injury.

