SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Penn State in the NFL, Week One

Mark Wogenrich

Ryan Bates got a touchdown spike, Troy Apke got a comeback victory and Saquon Barkley got outrushed by Ben Roethlisberger.

A total of 32 former Penn State players began the season on active NFL rosters. How did your favorite Nittany Lions fare in the first week of the NFL season? Here's a recap of the top moments and performances.

Troy Apke: Washington Football Team

Washington 27, Eagles 17

Apke started at safety and tied for the team lead with a career-high eight tackles (four solo). Washington scored 27 unanswered points in the victory.

Saquon Barkley: New York Giants

Steelers 26, Giants 16

Barkley caught six passes for 60 yards and delivered another leap but otherwise had nowhere to run. His six yards rushing (on 15 carries) trailed Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger by three.

Ryan Bates: Buffalo Bills

Bills 27, Jets 17

Bates lined up as an eligible receiver at tackle in the first quarter and ran a pass route. Quarterback Josh Allen ran for the score but gave the spike to Bates.

Jason Cabinda: Detroit Lions

Bears 27, Lions 23

Cabinda started, but at fullback instead of linebacker. And he made a pretty good block on Adrian Peterson's 19-yard run in the first quarter.

Chris Godwin: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints 34, Buccaneers 23

On a tough day for the Bucs, Godwin was Tom Brady's leading receiver (six catches for 79 yards). Two of those receptions went for more than 20 yards.

Carl Nassib: Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders 34, Panthers 30

The defensive end made two tackles and shared a sack in his debut with the Raiders.

John Reid: Houston Texans

Chiefs 34, Texans 20

Reid had the most productive day of Penn State's NFL rookies, making six tackles (five on defense) for the Texans.

Allen Robinson II: Chicago Bears

Bears 27, Lions 23

Robinson made five catches for 72 yards, including a diving reception for 22. He then removed the Bears references from his Twitter account, prompting speculation that he wants out of Chicago.

Stefen Wisniewski: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers 26, Giants 16

Wisniewski started at guard in his Steelers but left in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Penn State Football Players Charged with Marijuana Possession

Seven Penn State football players have been charged with misdemeanor drug-related offenses since August.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State's Defense Is Getting Ready to Return

Though it needs contact work, Penn State's defense has embraced the extended offseason.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State 2021 Recruiting Spotlight: George Rooks III

George Rooks, a defensive lineman from New Jersey, is a leading 2021 target for Penn State. Check out his SI All-American evaluation.

Mark Wogenrich

How Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders Helped Penn State Build the 'LawnBoyz'

Running back Noah Cain probably wouldn't be at Penn State without Saquon Barkley or Miles Sanders' successes.

Mark Wogenrich

Optimism Grows for Big Ten Football's Return

Big Ten presidents could approve resuming the 2020 football season, one month after postponing it.

Mark Wogenrich

Is the Big Ten Ready to Play Football?

Penn State's James Franklin is ready for football to return and says Big Ten teams that aren't should be allowed to opt out.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you link with the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Delivers Two Interesting Scholarship Offers to NFL sons

Penn State has offered scholarships Antonio Gates Jr. and Troy Bowles, whose fathers are well known in the NFL.

Mark Wogenrich

Former Penn State Receiver Justin Shorter Granted Waiver at Florida

Justin Shorter, the former Penn State receiver who transferred to Florida, will be eligible to play this season.

Mark Wogenrich

'We must sustain this momentum of social change,' Penn State coach James Franklin says.

During a roundtable discussion on diversity and equity, Penn State coach James Franklin asks, "Are we living up to the ideals of our school's mantra of 'We Are' and what this truly means?"

Mark Wogenrich