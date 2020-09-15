Penn State in the NFL, Week One
Mark Wogenrich
Ryan Bates got a touchdown spike, Troy Apke got a comeback victory and Saquon Barkley got outrushed by Ben Roethlisberger.
A total of 32 former Penn State players began the season on active NFL rosters. How did your favorite Nittany Lions fare in the first week of the NFL season? Here's a recap of the top moments and performances.
Troy Apke: Washington Football Team
Washington 27, Eagles 17
Apke started at safety and tied for the team lead with a career-high eight tackles (four solo). Washington scored 27 unanswered points in the victory.
Saquon Barkley: New York Giants
Steelers 26, Giants 16
Barkley caught six passes for 60 yards and delivered another leap but otherwise had nowhere to run. His six yards rushing (on 15 carries) trailed Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger by three.
Ryan Bates: Buffalo Bills
Bills 27, Jets 17
Bates lined up as an eligible receiver at tackle in the first quarter and ran a pass route. Quarterback Josh Allen ran for the score but gave the spike to Bates.
Jason Cabinda: Detroit Lions
Bears 27, Lions 23
Cabinda started, but at fullback instead of linebacker. And he made a pretty good block on Adrian Peterson's 19-yard run in the first quarter.
Chris Godwin: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints 34, Buccaneers 23
On a tough day for the Bucs, Godwin was Tom Brady's leading receiver (six catches for 79 yards). Two of those receptions went for more than 20 yards.
Carl Nassib: Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders 34, Panthers 30
The defensive end made two tackles and shared a sack in his debut with the Raiders.
John Reid: Houston Texans
Chiefs 34, Texans 20
Reid had the most productive day of Penn State's NFL rookies, making six tackles (five on defense) for the Texans.
Allen Robinson II: Chicago Bears
Bears 27, Lions 23
Robinson made five catches for 72 yards, including a diving reception for 22. He then removed the Bears references from his Twitter account, prompting speculation that he wants out of Chicago.
Stefen Wisniewski: Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers 26, Giants 16
Wisniewski started at guard in his Steelers but left in the fourth quarter with an injury.
