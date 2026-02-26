Penn State Injury, Rehab Updates During Winter Workouts

Penn State hosted a winter football media day on Wednesday, when more than 30 new and returning Nittany Lions met with reporters at Beaver Stadium to discuss the new team. Several players, notably quarterback Rocco Becht and linebacker Tony Rojas, updated their recovery process from 2025 injuries.

In addition, a returning Penn State football player revealed that he's dealing with a new injury. Let's start with him.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Andrew Rappleyea catches a touchdown pass against the Clemson Tigers in the Pinstripe Bowl. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rappleyea posted a photo on Instagram of himself wearing a cast on his right foot with the caption, "John 13:7, we back soon." Rappleyea did not attend the media day in State College.

The injury isn't expected to be a long-term concern, according to Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated. In fact, fellow Penn State tight end Ben Brahmer said Wednesday that he and Rappleyea played golf in State College less than two weeks ago. However, Rappleyea isn't expected to do much during spring practice.

Rappleyea is familiar with injury rehab. He missed most of the 2024 season with a knee injury that he sustained between the opener vs. West Virginia and Game 2. It was the first major injury of his career.

"There were definitely days where, watching Luke [Reynolds], Khalil [Dinkins] and Ty go out there and play and do their thing while I was still having my process ,was definitely tough," Rappleyea said last season. "It just got to the point of knowing that, when I get back, I’m going to be a contributor. That’s not given, but I knew in my heart that I was going to come back and be as good or better than I was before."

Rappleyea returned last season to catches 20 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns, including one in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas reacts following a sack against Villanova Wildcats quarterback Tanner Maddocks. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rojas continues his recovery from an October knee injury that ended his season after four games. He isn't sure how much he'll be able to do this spring but expects to be "full go all summer."

Rojas said he sustained a quadriceps injury during the Oregon game in late September. The season-ending knee injury occurred on the first play of practice three days later. Since he played in four games, Rojas was able to take a redshirt and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

"Yeah, it's been a challenge, but I just have the right mindset every day," Rojas said. "I feel like I'm punishing rehab right now and I'm doing very well. So I think it's all about the mindset. Obviously it was hard at first, but these types of challenges will build a man. I've had a good mindset."

"I haven't really set my goals for this upcoming season, but I'd say my big thing is just the mental side, because I have all the physical tools," Rojas added. "It's more watching film so I can play even faster and see things like formations and tendencies."

Quarterback Rocco Becht

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Penn State''s new quarterback will begin throwing this week for the first time since having offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Becht said he played through the back half of last season at Iowa State with a torn labrum in that non-throwing shoulder and an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

Becht said he expects to take 20-30 passes during the weekly throwing sessions he has been organizing every Saturday. The fourth-year starter plans to begin participating in drills during the second half of spring practice.

"He trains like a pro, he rehabs like a pro," Penn State quarterbacks coach Jake Waters said. "And we're thinking he'll be able to throw in spring ball a little bit. Obviously, we won't put him in any harm's way or anything like that. But the schedule he's on now is that we'll be able to get him in some things during the spring."

Nittany Lions notes

Penn State tight end Gabe Burkle also is recovering from a knee injury. He sustained a torn ACL last November playing for Iowa State. Had he not been injured, head coach Matt Campbell said that Burkle might have been "one of the top tight ends in all of college football."

Burkle said Wednesday that, while he won't participate in spring drills, he is on track to start the season healthy in September.

Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper is a player to watch this spring as he recovers from a knee injury that limited him to just four games at Iowa State last season. Cooper, who redshirted, was first-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2023.

Becht said that receivers Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, who dealt with injuries last season at Iowa State, currently are limited with him. But all three look forward to introducing themselves fully to their new teammates.

"Not being able to get here right away and throw right away and be able to go out there compete in the winter [competitions] because I was injured in the past and because I got surgery, it's definitely something that I'm upset about," Becht said. "I know those two guys are because we wanted to come in here and prove to everyone that we're able to play with you guys. and I think it's important. Over these next couple of weeks, and when we get into the season, I'm sure by then, the team is going to know what we can do."

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter and follow us on social media.