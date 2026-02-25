Penn State's Rocco Becht Details Return Timetable From Surgery

STATE COLLEGE | Quarterback Rocco Becht has organized multiple Saturday throwing sessions with his Penn State receivers since arriving on campus, even though he hasn't actually thrown at one yet. This Saturday, he'll do so for the first time.

Becht, who transferred from Iowa State after three years as the starting quarterback, said he's ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. He plans to throw 20-30 passes Saturday, marking his first time he'll take an active field role since joining the program in January.

If all goes well over the next month, Becht anticipates resuming drills during the second half of Penn State's spring practice. In the meantime, the senior has assumed the role of leader and ambassador, helping his 23 fellow Iowa State transfers assimilate while conducting his own outreach program with the Nittany Lions who stayed.

"I felt like the culture that we had at Iowa State was awesome, and that was just built off the past four years of what we've done," Becht said Wednesday during a media session at Beaver Stadium. "And I think bringing that over the Penn State was the best thing that happened.

"Talking to all the Penn State players that have stayed, they tend to tell me that they feel a sort of change in the locker room, in the facility. And I'm just happy to hear that, because I was trying to come in and not really step on anybody's toes but just get used to everything and get to know guys. And they've kind of just opened arms and brought us all in."

Before arriving on campus in January, Becht asked Derek Hoodjer, Penn State's general manager, for every returning player's phone number. He texted most before the first team meeting and spoke with the rest upon arrival. Becht carved time for kicker Ryan Barker, who already called the quarterback "pivotal" for Penn State.

"He really cares about getting to know everyone on the team, and I think that's a great place to start with your quarterback," Barker said.

'It was really hard'

Penn State opened Beaver Stadium today for interviews with more than 30 players, including transfers and returnees.



For Becht, Penn State represents a sort of fresh start. He was exceptional during Iowa State's historic 11-win season in 2024, when he threw for 3,505 yards (11th nationally) and 20 touchdowns. That included 54 completions of 20+ yards.

But last season was a grind. Becht played through a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing shoulder) and a sprained AC join in his right shoulder. After starting 5-0 and reaching No. 14 in the AP Top 25, Iowa State lost four straight games, three by one possession. Becht played through it, getting weekly pain shots "just to practice" the last month, head coach Matt Campbell said.

"Yeah, it was really hard," Becht said. "It was probably the lowest place that I've been in my collegiate career, mentally and physically. There's a four-game stretch when we lost those four games that was pretty tough on me, and I had to look at my family and some friends and talk to them to get myself out of it.

"... The only reason why I played this season was because I wanted to do it for my team. I felt like it was my responsibility to give them everything that I had. And I think it was the right decision to ultimately get my surgery right after the season instead of waiting to see if [Iowa State] played in a bowl game because I’d be able to be back sooner."

Becht said he his right (throwing) shoulder is "fully healthy," while the left shoulder is "almost there." Penn State quarterbacks coach Jake Waters said that Becht will go live with the offense this spring.

"He trains like a pro, he rehabs like a pro," Waters said. "And we're thinking he'll be able to throw in spring ball a little bit. Obviously, we won't put him in any harm's way or anything like that. But the schedule he's on now is that we'll be able to get him in some things during the spring."

In the meantime, Becht has taken a proactive role in the offense, the team room and on campus. He has directed fellow quarterbacks Alex Manske, Connor Barry, Kase Evans and Peyton Falzone through those Saturday sessions in Holuba Hall. Tight end Benjamin Brahmer said Becht has served as a de facto coach, introducing Penn State's returning and new receivers to the offense.

Becht also was active at the recent THON Explorers Program the program hosted and promoted the Beaver Stadium hockey game, which he attended with 74,574 other fans.

"That's [13,000] more than what [Iowa's State's] Jack Trice Stadium held, which is pretty crazy to me," Becht said. "And so I'm excited to see that whole place filled."

'It's only up from here'

Like former Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, whom he hopes to meet at Pro Day in March, Becht said his injury might have been a "blessing in disguise."

"I think getting injured and going through all that, and having that stress on my shoulders, was probably the best things that has happened to me," Becht said. "Just because I know what to do now. If it does happen again, I won't get super down in the dumps. I won't get mentally challenged. And I have the people, I have the resources that I didn't know that I had then to get me out of that slump.

"And so I think that stress on my shoulders in the future isn't going to be a huge problem, just because I've been there and I've been really at my lowest point that you can be. It's only up from here."

