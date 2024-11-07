Penn State Injury Updates Ahead of the Washington Game
Penn State has dealt with a spike in injuries this season, but some of those injured Nittany Lions are returning to practice. Whether they play this season remains to be seen, but coach James Franklin sounded a hopeful tone about several players whom he has characterized as having "long-term" injuries. Franklin also had good things to say about a starter who was limited against Ohio State last week.
Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton played five snaps against the Buckeyes after sustaining an undisclosed injury at Wisconsin on Oct. 26. The starter had played at least 35 snaps in each Big Ten game before the trip to Wisconsin.
"He felt a lot better this Sunday than he did the previous Sunday," Franklin told reporters Wednesday after practice. "He was able to play a little bit last week, so having him back would be big."
Among the previously announced players with long-term injuries, linebacker Keon Wylie represents an important potential return. Wylie, a a redshirt sophomore, has played in 16 career games on defense and special teams and was ready to carve a bigger role on both units. He has not played yet this season, and Franklin said that Wylie's recovery timeline has not changed.
"Really just whenver he feels like he's ready to go and the doctors and the trainers feel like he's ready to go," Franklin said. "[He's a] guy we were really excited about going into the season before the injury, so having him back would be helpful on defense and special teams."
Receiver Kaden Saunders could add similar depth on offense and special teams. Saunders played through a lingering preseason injury during the early part of the season but only as a punt-returner through the first four games. Saunders has not played a snap at receiver this season, or appeared in a game since Illinois, but Franklin also expressed hope for his quick return.
"[He's] an experienced guy as a receiver and as a punt returner and gives us another guy to rotate in and consider," Franklin said. "His injury kind of dragged on for a while. That will really be up to him and the trainers and doctors."
A new receiver to watch
Penn State largely has played four receivers this season, particularly in Big Ten games, and has been looking for more production from the position. One player who could see some action in the season's final four games is freshman Tyseer Denmark.
A 4-star prospect from Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, Denmark has played in one game this season. Penn State still plans to redshirt Denmark, though he could play in the team's final four regular-season games and retain his season of eligibility. That makes him an interesting player to watch for snaps over the next month.
"There was a lot of excitement about him early in camp, and I think there still is," Franklin said of Denmark. "We've gotten to a point in the season to make sure we're being strategic about redshirting and those types of things so we don't burn a year this late. He's a guy I do think you'll see at some point."
Penn State hosts Washington at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium for the annual White Out game.
