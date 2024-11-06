College Football Playoff Rankings: Where Penn State Stands in the First Rankings
The College Football Playoff committee Tuesday released its first rankings of the 2024 season and retained a soft spot for Penn State. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 6 in the inaugural rankings, keeping them on course to host a first-round game in December at Beaver Stadium. And if the first rankings hold, Penn State's opponent could be Notre Damem which is 10th in the first rankings.
Penn State (7-1) is among four Big Ten teams in the top 10, joining No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Indiana. The Nittany Lions were three spots ahead of the Hoosiers, who are among just four remaining unbeaten teams in the Power 4.
However, it's instructive to note that the playoff rankings and tournament seeds in December will be different. The top four conference champions will receive first-round byes, and the losing teams of the Big Ten and SEC title games are projected to receive the fifth and sixth playoff seeds. That's why Penn State is seeded No. 7 for the 12-team tournament, potentially to face Notre Dame at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State has been a firm playoff contender all season, which the first rankings underscored. The Nittany Lions' lone loss was a one-possession decision against No. 2 Ohio State. However, Penn State does not have a win over a team currently in the CFP Top 25.
Penn State does not play Oregon or Indiana during the regular season. The Nittany Lions close with four games against Washington, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland.
"The reality of college football is, everything is still ahead of us," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the Nittany Lions' 20-13 loss to the Buckeyes, "and we’ve got to do a great job of making the corrections, eliminating the things that were unforced errors that happened today, and then we’ve got to find a way to get a win next week at home, and everything is still in front of us."
Penn State found a good spot in the first rankings, though they will be fluid. The Nittany Lions don't have much opportunity to improve their placement since they don't play a ranked team in the season's final four weeks. Meanwhile, Ohio State and Indiana play in Columbus on Nov. 23.
