Penn State Is Building Toward 'Something Special,' James Franklin Says
James Franklin has not been shy about his fierce desire to win Penn State football's first national championship since the 1986 season. Franklin also won't predict one. So it was a little surprising to hear the Nittany Lions coach stretch his answer to a question on the Triple Option Podcast.
Rob Stone, who hosts the show with Mark Ingram II and Urban Meyer, asked it point-blank: Does Franklin have a national-championship contender in State College? Here's what he said.
“I think we've got a tremendous opportunity to do some special things this year," Franklin said on the podcast. "I know you don’t want me to do this, but I am excited about our opportunity. I’m looking up on the screen right now, Nevada is our opening game. People are going to say, ‘Well, that’s not a big game.’ Well, lose to Nevada and find out quickly.
"We’re focused on that. But I also am totally comfortable with talking about the things that we aspire to do as a team this year and as a season and for these players. To me, that’s the biggest thing. I want these players to experience this. I want these players that have come back and made these sacrifices to be a part of something special. And that’s why I wake up very early and that’s why I go to sleep late at night, trying to put these players in the best position to be successful at it and have a very, very special season this year at Penn State.”
Of course, Franklin mentioned Nevada, Penn State's season-opening opponent Aug. 30 at Beaver Stadium. And he will countless times until kickoff for that game as the questions mount regarding Penn State's promise this season. Dont' forget, Franklin is #LTFI.
But Franklin also knows how much potential this team has. The Nittany Lions won a school-record 13 games last season and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Since losing to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, Franklin has turned himself inside out trying to go further.
Franklin was able to return a significant group of players, notably quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, from that team. He brought back four potential All-Americans on defense, including end Dani Dennis-Sutton and cornerback A.J. Harris. He also hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Ohio State, which went 3-0 vs. the Nittany Lions during Knowles' time in Columbus.
"When it comes to football, we're close, we're close," Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said this winter. "And we're going to keep going and keep going and keep going until we get to where we want to be."
Penn State has been the darling of the offseason and enters August with its biggest head of steam since at least 1999. The Nittany Lions have championship aspirations, and Franklin is willing to address them generally. But not at the expense of any particular game.
Thus the references not only to the Nevada game but also to the players who returned to "be a part of something special." In his 14th season at Penn State, Franklin understands this could be his best team. But it's also one he won't steer differently than any other.
