Penn State Is Selling Access to a Football Postgame Press Conference — for $2,000

Penn State football fans who have longed to attend a post-game press conference, conduct the Blue Band for a song or work with the Beaver Stadium grounds crew will get their chance this season. For a price, of course.

Penn State has launched a program that will give fans behind-the-scenes access to the football team and other sports programs this year. It's called Penn State Experiences, and the initiative follows the Penn State Rewards, a frequent-flier program of sorts for Penn State sports fans.

Penn State Experiences is selling Nittany Lions fans access to spaces around the football program for premium prices. For instance, four Penn State fans can attend a postgame press conference featuring Matt Campbell and Nittany Lions players for $2,063.

Other options include time in the radio booth with Steve Jones and Jack Ham, a tailgate visit from the Penn State Nittany Lion mascot and a Friday-afternoon Beaver Stadium visit to help the eqiupment staff set up the gameday locker room.

Penn State unveiled the program a week after Penn State Rewards, its new loyalty platform through which fans can trade earned points for merchandise, tickets and events. The experiences aren't limited to football.

Fans will be able to buy a pregame shootaround with the basketball teams or the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Penn State baseball or softball game. Penn State fans also can purchase personalized videoboard messages for 14 different teams.

What experiences is Penn State offering?

The Penn State Nittany Lion mascot leads the football team onto the field for a game at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In launching Penn State Experiences, Penn State joins many other college athletic departments that offer VIP activities surrounding football and other sports. USC offers fans the opportunity to run onto the field before a home game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Penn State fan Jordan Mott did that before the 2024 Penn State-USC game.

Ohio State's Buckeye Experiences program sells a pregame tunnel and field experience, sideline passes and the chance to run onto the field to pick up the kicker's tee after kickoff. And Akron, coached by former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, made headlines with is "Offensive Coordinator of the Game" promotion.

Here's what Penn State Experiences will offer this season:

Postgame press-conference access: Four fans will attend a post-game press conference featuring Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and players. Cost: $2,063 per group.

Spend a quarter with Steve Jones and Jack Ham: Two fans will sit in the radio booth with the Penn State Sports Network broadcasters for one quarter. Cost: $2.063 per group.

Tailgate visit from the Nittany Lion: Host the Penn State mascot spirit squad at your pre-game tailgate. Cost: $698.

Conduct a song with the Blue Band: Grab the baton and lead the Penn State Blue Band for a song during a TV timeout. Penn State says portions of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Band. Cost: $2,578 for two people.

Set up Beaver Stadium with the grounds crew: Get to work with the Beaver Stadium grounds crew painting the turf and placing equipment on the sidelines. Cost: $1,033 per four-person group.

Spend a football pregame with the Lionettes: Join the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team about three hours before kickoff as they prepare for team arrival and the pregame show. Cost: $1,033 for two people.

Tour the Penn State locker room: On gameday, before the Nittany Lions arrive at Beaver Stadium, four fans will get a walkthrough of the locker room. Cost: $5,153 per group.

Work with the equipment staff: On Friday, two fans will get the chance to watch, and participate in, the locker-room setup before a game. Cost: $3,608 per group.

Penn State Nittany Lions cheerleaders perform during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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