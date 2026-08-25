What's New at Penn State's Beaver Stadium for 2026?

Penn State says it's bringing a "whole new level of game day energy" to Beaver Stadium this season with a series of additions designed to make the stadium brighter, sound better and be more accessible to many fans. The changes are part of the $700 million Beaver Stadium renvation that is in Phase II on the road toward its planned 2027 completion.

During the 2026 Penn State football season, fans will see some of the major construction work involved in the renovation, notably the new West Tower and West-side bleachers. Because of the expansion and temporary bleachers on the East side, Beaver Stadium could have a 2026 capacity of about 109,000, which would make it the nation's largest stadium.

Initially projected with a completed capacity below its previous 106,572, Beaver Stadium likely will retain that number or get even larger, according to Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft.

"We have the largest season-ticket base in the country of over 94,000," Kraft said. "Our volume, in general, makes Penn State who Penn State is. So why would I limit the capacity and limit the ability for fans to come in and experience a college football game day at Happy Valley?

According to Penn State, here's what's new at Beaver Stadium for the 2026 season, which begins Sept. 5 against Marshall:

New stadium lighting

A view of the new upper-deck bleachers on the west side of Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State has installed new lighting fixtures atop the West Tower bleachers. To complement that, Penn State also replaced the lighting on the East side to create "uniform illumination throughout the stadium."

Penn State said the new lighting includes 420 fixtures and is integrated along the rooflines on both sides of Beaver Stadium.

Upgraded sound system

Here’s a taste of the new Beaver Stadium sound system: https://t.co/fJAJyVhL2P pic.twitter.com/9kTXoGUkwg — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) August 25, 2026

Penn State installed a new sound system featuring directional speakers to create better and more even sound quality throughout the stadium. The sound system had been an issue among fans for being too loud in some pockets of the stadium.

During a series of Beaver Stadium tours in August, Penn State was testing the sound system. Give it a listen above. Granted this was in an empty stadium, but the sound was richer, clearer and more even throughout Beaver Stadium.

New videoboard in the North end zone

A view from the new bleachers on the west side of Penn State's Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Penn State replaced the videoboard atop the North end zone with a system featuring "higher-definition video and significantly more efficient power consumption." The videoboard replacement was among several technological enhancements that were part of the initial renovation plan.

Penn State added the North end-zone upper deck, where the board is located, in 1991. The expansion added 10,000 seats to Beaver Stadium', increasing its capacity to 93,967 at the time.

Other Beaver Stadium enhancements

What’s new at Beaver Stadium? A whole new level of game day energy. 📢#WeAre pic.twitter.com/bYEL9PgbVa — Beaver Stadium (@beaver_stadium) August 25, 2026

The new West Tower features wider concourses, more rest rooms and temporary concessions while construction continues through the season. Premium options will not be available this season, but fans in the new West deck will have better access to their seats.

In addition, Penn State said that it widened the East concourse by 20 feet to improve circulation and also added two sets of stairs at Gate F. Nittany Lions fans also will have access to two temporary seating structures in the East side, similar to what was available during the 2025 season.

Penn State also has launched two fan rewards programs: Penn State Rewards and Penn State Experiences. Penn State Rewards is a loyalty program through which fans can earn points to redeem for merchandise, tickets and more.

Penn State Experiences is a premium product selling access to head coach Matt Campbell's postgame press conference, a pre-game locker-room walkthrough and the opportunity to conduct the Penn State Blue Band for one song during a game.

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