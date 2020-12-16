WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Penn State Lands 5 Players on All-Big Ten Defense

Penn State's Shaka Toney, Jayson Oweh earn first-team All-Big Ten defensive honors.
Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney was a unanimous first-team selection on the All-Big Ten defensive team announced Wednesday. Toney led a group of five players recognized.

Toney was named all-conference by the coaches and media after a disruptive season in which he leads Penn State with four sacks and is tied with fellow end Jayson Oweh with 6.5 tackles for loss. Oweh was named first-team by the coaches and second-team by the media vote.

The coaches recognized safety Jaquan Brisker on the second team. The media recognized cornerback Joey Porter Jr., a redshirt freshman, and safety Lamont Wade on the third team.

Honorable mentions went to defensive tackles PJ Mustipher and Antonio Shelton, linebacker Brandon Smith and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

