Penn State Lands Commitment From Philadelphia Defensive Lineman
jPenn State continued its high-energy spring recruiting run Friday, receiving a commitment from 3-star defensive lineman Alexander Haskell. The standout from St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia chose Penn State over a final group of schools that included Michigan, Duke and Syracyse. Haskell announced his decision on social media.
Haskell became the eighth player since March to commit to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class, which now has 16 commits. A 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, Haskell is a top-75 player nationally at his position and a top-30 player in Pennsylvania.
Haskell (6-4, 265 pounds) also has offers from Ohio State, Pitt, Miami, Michigan State and Minnesota, among others. Penn State has recruited Haskell for nearly two years, offering him a scholarship in June 2023. Haskell plays for a priority program of Penn State's in-state recruiting strategy.
St. Joseph's Prep has won three consecutive Pennsylvania Class 6A state titles and has sent a significant collection of talent to Division I football programs. Haskell also has a common bond with his future defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who is a St. Joseph's Prep graduate.
Penn State's latest recruiting rankings
Sixteen players have committed to James Franklin's 2026 recruiting class, including seven from Pennsylvania. Penn State has received committments from six of the state's top 11 players, according to the 247Sports Composite. That includes commitments from four of the commonwealth's top 6 players, notably the No. 1 overall player, offensive lineman Kevin Brown of Harrisburg.
With Haskell's commitment, Penn State's 2026 recruiting class remained at No. 4 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Nittany Lions are third in the Big Ten behind USC (No. 1 overall) and Ohio State (No. 3). Penn State's 2026 class includes nine 4-star players.