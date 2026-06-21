Penn State Lands Key 2027 Commit From 4-Star Linebacker Case Alexander

Penn State closed out the June official visit period with a major recruiting addition. Case Alexander, a 4-star linebacker from Oklahoma, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions' 2027 recruiting class. Alexander announced his decision on social media Sunday and will join older brother Cooper, who is a tight end for the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Case Alexander has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 215 LB chose the Nittany Lions over Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Texas Tech



“God is good!! LBU I’m home.”https://t.co/m8npM4xQZO pic.twitter.com/i1eyKqXoMN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 21, 2026

Alexander, a 4-star linebacker at Washington (Oklahoma) High, is an all-state player and the 22nd-ranked linebacker nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. He also is the ninth-ranked player in the state.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell has been recruiting Alexander for two years and clearly has a strong relationship with the family. Cooper Alexander is a redshirt sophomore tight end for the Nittany Lions who transferred from Iowa State after playing his first two seasons with Campbell in Ames.

In 2024, Campbell became one of the first head coaches to offer Case Alexander, listed at 6-3, 215 pounds. Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser was a key staff member in Alexander's as well.

After taking the Penn State job in December, Campbell quickly re-offered Alexander, who also had offers from Oklahoma, Michigan, Stanford, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Kansas State, among others. Alexander made 276 career tackles (28 for losses) in three seasons at Washington High. He made 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2025.

Alexander is the second linebacker to commit to Penn State's 2027 class, joining Minnesota 3-star prospect Blake Betton.

Full junior season defensive and offensive highlights.https://t.co/i6aIOnYtDp pic.twitter.com/0cVhx5zTPa — Case Alexander (@case_alexander5) January 9, 2026

Where Penn State's 2027 class stands

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell waves to the crowd during a Big Ten wrestling match against Nebraska. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander is an important addition to Penn State's 2027 class, which needed at least one more linebacker. He became the 21st player in the class, which moved up two spots to 14th nationally in the 247Sports Composite with Alexander's commitment.

Alexander is the eighth 4-star commit in Penn State's class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He joins a strong group of defensive prosects that includes defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery of Philadelphia, cornerback Kei'Shjuan Telfair of Ohio and defensive lineman Elijah Guertin of Rhode Island.

With the official-visit period over, Penn State turns toward an important week of scheduled commitments. Deshawn Hall, a 4-star receiver from Alabama, will announce his commitment June 23 between Penn State and Auburn.

Dhillon McKee, a 3-star cornerback from Texas, has scheduled a June 24 announcement. He is down to Penn State, SMU and Texas. And on July 6, 4-star Pennsylvania receiver Khalil Taylor makes perhaps the biggest decision remaining of Penn State's 2027 targets.

Concurrently, Penn State also has begun recruiting its 2028 class, hosting a campus barbeque for top prospects this weekend. Campbell also received a commitment from 2028 kicker Carter Petri of Buffalo.

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