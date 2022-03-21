Eric Wilson Plots His Course From Harvard to Penn State to the NFL

'It's the best of both worlds,' Wilson says of playing for the Crimson and the Nittany Lions.

As a Harvard psychology undergrad, Eric Wilson wrote a 60-page thesis titled, "Reputational Effects of Observability on Strategic Ignorance." The paper tracked data regarding how people make decisions based on avoiding negative consequences.

On Thursday, Wilson will run the 40-yard dash at Penn State's Pro Day, seeking to demonstrate that he can be an NFL offensive lineman. He sees no negative consequences from doing that.

"I think I can come in and prove myself as a swing man, between the interior three [positions] and eventually find a home somewhere starting as an offensive lineman," Wilson said. "I truly believe that. And if you don't believe that about yourself, you're going to have a hard time cracking the practice squad or a roster."

Wilson, a starting guard for Penn State in 2021, is among 15 former Nittany Lions scheduled to participate in Pro Day on March 24. Some — like Jahan Dotson, Jaquan Brisker and Arnold Ebiketie — look to build on their NFL Scouting Combine successes. Others — like Wilson and teammates Drew Hartlaub and Chris Stoll — have been preparing for this test day for months.

Wilson spent January-early March training at TEST Football Academy, located at TEST Sports Clubs in Martinsville, N.J., where he ran 40s, cone drills and other combine-specific exercises that he might not do again after Thursday. "So that's what makes it interesting," he said.

Through training six days a week, Wilson gained seven pounds of muscle, according to Geir Gudmundsen, TEST's director of football operations, and consistently improved his testing numbers. Wilson worked with former New York Giants lineman Rich Seibert on position drills and enters Pro Day ready to perform.

"Eric is hyper-focused on getting everything out of his training until his Pro Day on March 24," Gudmundsen said. "His customized strength program and speed menu allow him to lock into what he needs. Eric is a smart, hard-nosed, competitor, which are characteristics of what is needed at the offensive line position."

Wilson has been plotting his NFL course since he was a young lineman in Minnetrista, Minnesota. His father Bruce was an Army Ranger who played football at Army West Point and emphasized toughness and resolve. A grandfather played football at Navy.

During his college career at Harvard and Penn State, Wilson missed one practice, during spring drills his sophomore year at Harvard, after having his appendix removed.

"My family's had a string of tough characters," he said. "You know, we're just going to get through things."

Wilson had opportunities to play Power 5 football out of high school but chose Harvard, in part for its success at sending linemen to the NFL. Growing up, Wilson heard plenty about Matt Birk, the six-time Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl center from St. Paul who played tackle at Harvard.

Harvard also has a strong recent history of developing players, notably linemen and now tight ends, into NFL prospects. Wilson researched that success and sought to join it.

"People would say, you know, you're throwing away your chances at playing football at the next level if you go to Harvard," he said. "I'm like, actually, I'm doing just the opposite."

Wilson was a 2020 All-Ivy lineman at Harvard and a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, college football's academic Heisman. After the Ivy League canceled its 2021 football season, Wilson began looking for other opportunities.

He initially committed to Auburn but paused that decision after a coaching change. Penn State entered the picture in late 2021. "Honestly, I'm not a big recruiting guy," Wilson said, though he made time for head James Franklin and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

Specifically, Trautwein explained his process of recruiting and developing an FCS transfer lineman while he coached at Boston College. Trautwein explained how he could do the same for Wilson.

"I think it was 100 percent worth it," Wilson said of transferring to Penn State. "And I think I'd make that decision 10 times over again. When you're going through the process, you have to think about, are coaches selling you a bill of goods? Are they being truthful to you? And that's something that I found at Penn State — that they were honest.

"... They said, 'We know a bunch of teams are after you, but we see things that you don't do very well that we can help you with.' And I thought that was the biggest part. They didn't promise anything."

Wilson played in all 13 games last season, starting 11, and participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. According to Sports Info Solutions, Wilson had the fewest number of blown blocks (eight) among Penn State's starting linemen.

Wilson, whose Harvard degree is in psychology, wants to prove his versatility and quickness at Pro Day. Then he wants to bring his blend of Harvard and Penn State to the NFL.

"It's the best of both worlds," Wilson said. "I came to Harvard, proved myself as a student-athlete there and was named the top male student-athlete there my senior year. Then I moved to Penn State and proved that I have the competitiveness, toughness and smarts to learn an offense quickly and assimilate into a culture that people might not expect a Harvard kid to be comfortable in. I found a home at both Harvard and Penn State."

