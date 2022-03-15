What to Know About the 2022 Blue-White Game

Penn State's Blue-White Game returns to Beaver Stadium after a two-year absence. We have the details.

Penn State's Blue-White Game returns in 2022 as the football program will conclude spring drills with the popular public scrimmage for the first time in three years.

Here are the details of the 2022 Penn State Blue-White Game.

When is the Penn State Blue-White Game?

The Blue-White Game is scheduled for April 23 at Beaver Stadium. The start time is 2 p.m.

Penn State will host its annual public spring scrimmage for the first time since 2019. The 2020 spring game and practice schedule were canceled, and Penn State held limited-attendance events to conclude spring practice in 2021.

Is the Blue-White Game on television?

Big Ten Network will broadcast the Blue-White Game live from Beaver Stadium. The Penn State Sports Network, featuring Steve Jones and Jack Ham, will carry live radio coverage.

How much does it cost to attend the Blue-White Game?

Admission to Beaver Stadium is free for the Blue-White Game. Parking passes are $20 and will be available on a pre-sale basis. Mobile parking passes will be sent to season-pass holders.

Penn State said further parking information will be available before the game.

How many people attend the Blue-White Game?

Penn State announced an estimated attendance of 61,000 for the last Blue-White Game in 2019. According to Penn State, the game has attracted more than 50,000 fans nine times in the last 11 years. Four of those games drew crowds of 70,000.

What else happens during the Blue-White Game?

Penn State will host an extended Blue-White Weekend with events surrounding the game. That will include a Blue-White Boardwalk Fanfest. More details will be announced before the game.

When does Penn State begin spring practice?

The Nittany Lions open spring football practice March 21 under James Franklin, who begins his ninth season as head coach. Under NCAA rules, the program can conduct 15 spring practices, including the Blue-White Game.

Are Penn State season tickets available?

Penn State football season tickets for 2022 are available through the Penn State ticket website. Penn State said it has sold more than 2,200 new season tickets for 2022.

Penn State ranked second nationally in attendance last season, averaging announced home crowds of 106,799 per game.

Read more

Penn State provided the 'perfect seasoning' for defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

Who soared and who stumbled from Penn State at the NFL Scouting Combine?

On Nick Scott, Saquon Barkley and a winding road to the Super Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.