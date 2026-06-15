Penn State Loses 4-Star Recruit Jamir Dean to SEC

Change keeps coming to Penn State's 2027 recruiting class. One day after receiving a major 4-star commitment, the Nittany Lions lost one.

Jamir Dean, a 4-star receiver from Tennessee who committed to Penn State in May, has flipped his decision to the SEC. On Monday, Dean announced his commitment to Georgia, marking the Nittany Lions' third flip in June. Penn State also lost cornerbacks Semajay Robinson (to Virginia) and Zachary Gleason Jr. (to West Virginia) in June.

The Nittany Lions also have received three commitments in June, most recently from 4-star edge rusher Elijah Guertin, the top-ranked player in Rhode Island. Guertin committed to Penn State after a recent official visit.

When he committed to Penn State on May 1, Dean was a 3-star receiver and the 18th-ranked player in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite. Dean recently earned his fourth star and was elevated to the No. 12 player in the state and the No. 36 receiver overall nationally.

Five days after committing to Penn State, Dean received an offer from Georgia. He made an official visit to the Bulldogs a week before attending Penn State's first official visit weekend in early June. Dean remained in Penn State's class after the visit but ultimately committed to Kirby Smart.

Dean is a two-time, first-team all-state wide receiver at Alcoa High who made 53 receptions for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He recently made the Tennessee Sports Writers all-state basketball team after helping Alcoa win the Class 3A state title. Dean averaged 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds during the championship run.

Dean's decision spotlights Penn State's continued recruiting elsewhere at the wide receiver position. He was the second receiver to commit to the Nittany Lions' 2027 class. Now, Landon Blum, a 4-star prospect from Iowa, is the lone receiver in Penn State's class.

However, Campbell and receivers coach Kashif Moore have two top receivers remaining on their board. One is Khalil Taylor, a long-time Penn State prospect who was committed to the class in 2025 before James Franklin was fired.

Campbell re-offered Taylor, who plays for Pine-Richland High near Pittsburgh, over the winter and built a strong relationship with the receiver. Taylor, who also is being recruited by Auburn, Alabama, Nebraska and others, is scheduled to announce his decision July 6.

Deshawn Hall, a 4-star receiver from Alabama, visited Penn State in early June and is another key player on the Nittany Lions' recruiting board. Hall posted photos of his visit to social media, captioning them "We Are!!??"

Following Dean's decision, Penn State's 2027 recruiting class fell three spots in the 247Sports Composite to No. 10. Penn State's class ranks third in the Big Ten behind Oregon (sixth) and UCLA (ninth).

The Nittany Lions have 20 players committed to the class, seven of whom are 4-star prospects. Among them is Stanley Montgomery, the top-ranked player from Pennsylvania and the 70th-ranked player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

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