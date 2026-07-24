Penn State Off to 'Fantastic Start' With 2028 Recruiting Class, Analyst Says

Matt Campbell and his new Penn State football staff are still getting used to regional recruiting this offseason. This led the Nittany Lions to take a more national approach in their 2027 class, landing players from 15 different states so far.

But as the coaching staff works on developing relationships in its regional footprint, Penn State missed out on some top talent from Pennsylvania. For example, 4-star 2027 wide receiver Khalil Taylor, a former Nittany Lion commit under James Franklin, pledged to Nebraska over Penn State in early July.

That continued a trend, as Penn State has received 2027 commitments from just two players ranked among Pennsylvania’s top 25, according to Rivals: 4-star defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery (No. 6) and 3-star offensive lineman Ryan Robbins (No. 17). UCLA has received the same number of top-25 Pennsylvania commits as Penn State.

But 2027 recruiting losses like Taylor might not happen as often in future classes. While NIL was a factor in Taylor’s recruitment, Penn State’s coaching staff could be in position to secure more local talent, according to recruiting analyst Ryan Snyder of Blue-White Illustrated.

“I've seen a lot of positive movement on the relationships within the region and how it could impact them for ‘28, ‘29 and beyond,” Snyder said in a recent interview. “It's hard to say, in my opinion, ‘Oh, they're not recruiting up to snuff,’ because they were put in a very difficult position.”

Relationships in the region are improving

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell waves to the crowd during a Big Ten wrestling match vs. Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Campbell acknowledged that Penn State played “catch-up” with the 2027 recruiting class but said that he’s excited about the program’s recruiting future. Snyder said that Penn State is already off to a “fantastic start” in Pennsylvania recruiting for the 2028 class.

The Nittany Lions have earned commitments from 4-star cornerback Deonte Flemings and 4-star quarterback James Armstrong, who are top-five players in the state, according to Rivals. After speaking with high school coaches, Snyder has noticed Penn State beginning to develop relationships with noteworthy prospects in the region.

“They've done a fantastic job of getting a good foot in the door at the La Salles and the St. Joes and the Central Catholics out in Pittsburgh,” Snyder said. “At the same time, they still have a lot of really good relationships from their time in the Midwest, and so you're going to, I think with time, see a steady progression with a little bit more of the regionals, just oftentimes because the regional guys are the ones who really stick.”

The coaching staff relied on its prior relationships at Iowa State for commits in the 2027 class, including 4-star linebacker Case Alexander, who Campbell initially recruited to the Cyclones. The Nittany Lions managed to fend off Alexander’s home-state team Oklahoma for a commitment.

To shift toward a more Penn State regionally focused recruiting approach, Campbell made two key staff retentions that will help. Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith is “one of the most, if not the most, respected coach” in the Pittsburgh area, Snyder said. And Naz Oliver, the team’s director of recruiting, is from New Jersey, where five of Penn State’s 2027 commits live.

But even with staffers who have ties to the region, the Nittany Lions still got “beat up” on the recruiting trail, Snyder said.

“People call it negative recruiting, I call it recruiting,” Snyder said. “You do what you got to do. And especially with the ‘27 class and the top guys in PA, a lot of really good coaches were like, ‘Hey man, look at what's going on over there. That coaching search was a mess. They're unorganized.’ I think a lot of that was used against them.”

To flip that narrative, Snyder said the best thing for Penn State to do is win games this season. He said that would build “confidence” in the Nittany Lions’ new coaching staff within the region.

Could age-based eligibility impact future recruiting?

Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell watches from behind the line of scrimmage during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s future recruiting classes are also going to deal with the effects of the NCAA’s recent change to an age-based eligibility model. Snyder doesn’t yet fully know the implications that will have on high school recruiting but believes the new eligibility rules will factor more into the 2028 class. Most programs are “80-90 percent done” with their 2027 classes, Snyder said.

“We just don't know the exact rules yet, so it's hard to say,” Snyder said. “I would say it will probably impact ‘28 more than ‘27.”

The eligibility model will give players five years to play five seasons, beginning when they enroll in college or the academic year after their 19th birthday. In other words, some current Nittany Lions could stick around one year longer than originally expected.

For instance, tight end Benjamin Brahmer, cornerback Zion Tracy, safety Jamison Patton, running back Carson Hansen and linebacker Kooper Ebel are true seniors for the 2026 season. They all could opt to return to Penn State in 2027.

“You'll have that clarity in December, and really at the end of the season, too,” Snyder said. “Maybe that will impact them very, very late for ‘27, like you know a week or two before they sign. But for the most part, it'll really be more about how it impacts the portal in the immediate future, and then ‘28 and beyond.”

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