Penn State Losing Key Assistant to James Franklin and Virginia Tech

Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle, who developed a series of NFL players in his six seasons with the Nittany Lions, is joining James Franklin at Virginia Tech. According to multiple reports Tuesday, including On3's Pete Nakos, Howle will become Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator, leaving Penn State to be part of the Hokies' staff.

Howle is the first Penn State assistant coach to join Franklin's staff in Blacksburg. Previously, Franklin hired nine recruiting staff members from his former Penn State football staff to help build the 2026 recruiting class.

Penn State interim coach Terry Smith said Tuesday that the program is "working through dynamics with staff changes" but that Howle remains with the program "as of now." The Centre Daily Times' Jon Sauber reported Tuesday that Howle will not coach with Penn State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 against Clemson.

"He's a tremendous asset," Smith said of Howle. "He's recruited unbelievable tight ends. He's an unbelievable coach. He's done a tremendous job for us and he has a big part in the success that we've had here. As a Penn State letterman, I couldn't be more proud of him and just happy for all of his opportunities and just what he has brought to Penn State."

Howle, who played offensive line at Penn State, has held the title of co-offensive coordinator since 2023 and has coached tight ends since 2020. Howle developed three NFL tight ends at Penn State in Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, who was a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2025.

Howle was instrumental helping Warren set the Penn State single-season receptions record (104) in 2024, when he won the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

"Getting good players there is something we’ve always done at tight end.," Warren said at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. "Ty Howle is recruiting guys and then developing guys when they are there. We’ve had a good run so far. There’s some young guys in that room now that are going to be really good. I don’t think it’s going to be going anywhere with the tight end production at Penn State."

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends coach Ty Howle against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Franklin hired Howle as an offensive analyst in 2020 after Howle had been the assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator at Western Illinois for four years. The two developed a strong working relationship at Penn State, and Howle served as the team's interim offensive coordinator for the 2023 Peach Bowl. Last year, Franklin called Howle an underrated coach nationally.

"I don't think it's talked about enough," Franklin said in 2024, referencing Howle's five seasons as Penn State's tight ends coach. "There's no school in the country, there's no program in the country, that is doing what we're doing with tight ends now and really over the last ten years. Ty Howle has come into that position as a Penn State letterman and I think has taken it to a whole other level. We're recruiting the best tight ends in the country. We're developing the best tight ends in the country. "

Franklin likely isn't finished recruiting from his former Penn State staff and roster. He signed 11 players who previously were committed to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class. Franklin also reportedly is targeting Brent Pry as his defensive coordinator, according to CBS Sports.

Pry worked with Franklin for 11 years at Vanderbilt and Penn State and was the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator for six seasons before becoming Virginia Tech's head coach in 2022.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football