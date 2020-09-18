Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders is expected to make his 2020 NFL debut Sunday, while Chris Godwin and Yetur Gross-Matos are in the NFL concussion protocol and likely won't face each other.

Where are your favorite Nittany Lions playing this weekend? Here's a look. All times are EST.

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Unfortunately, two exciting former Lions are in concussion protocol and unlikely to play. Yetur Gross-Matos, Carolina's rookie defensive end, entered the protocol Wednesday after being hit in the eye during practice, coach Matt Rhule said. And Tampa receiver Chris Godwin, who caught six passes last week, entered the protocol Wednesday as well.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Running back Miles Sanders practiced this week and is expected to play Sunday. For the Rams, Nick Scott got significant run on special teams in the opener against Dallas.

New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Giants running back Saquon Barkley loves motivation, and former Giants running back Tiki Barber provided it.

Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: More injuries. Lineman Stefen Wisniewski was hurt in the Steelers' opener against the Giants, and Denver rookie receiver KJ Hamler is on injured reserve.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Could be interesting to watch Green Bay safety Adrian Amos take on Detroit fullback (and former Penn State linebacker) Jason Cabinda.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Linebacker Sean Lee remains out for Dallas, while lineman Connor McGovern looks to be activated for the first time this season.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: More snaps for rookie Dan Chisena, Minnesota's rising special-teams star?

San Francisco 49ers. vs. New York Jets

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould made a 52-yard field goal last week to begin his 16th NFL season.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Will Buffalo's Ryan Bates get another chance to check in as an eligible receiver? Perhaps Josh Allen will throw to him this time.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

When: 1 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS:

Penn State connection: Defensive linemen Jack Crawford and DaQuan Jones are on the field for the 1-0 Jaguars.

Washington Football Team vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 4 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox

Penn State connection: Washington's Troy Apke seeks to follow up on a strong game in which he made a career-high eight tackles.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

When: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: CBS

Penn State connection: Houston cornerback John Reid made six tackles in his debut but probably won't see former teammate Trace McSorley, who was inactive at quarterback for the Ravens.

New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

When: 8:15 p.m. Monday

TV: ESPN

Penn State connection: Can Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib make Drew Brees Sweat. Nassib had two quarterback hits in his Raiders debut last week.

