The Penn State Awards Watch List: Tracking the Preseason Nominees

In a normal year, college football watch-list season is the summer appetizer for what's to come. Since we may not get an actual season, let's enjoy the watch lists, shall we?

Eight Penn State players have landed on 14 awards watch lists so far, with quarterback Sean Clifford recently making his third. Clifford is among 30 quarterbacks nominated for the Manning Award, which recognizes the nation's top college quarterback.

The award, founded by the Sugar Bowl, recognizes Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes bowl performances in the balloting.

Clifford is nominated for three national quarterback awards, including the Davey O'Brien Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

So who else from Penn State has made a preseason watch list? Here's the list so far.

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Manning Award: Sean Clifford

Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford

Parsons, who is on four preseason watch lists, has floated the idea of being a Heisman Trophy contender as well. Asked about that following the Cotton Bowl, Parsons said, "The door is definitely open."

