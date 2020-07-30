The Penn State Awards Watch List: Tracking the Preseason Nominees
Mark Wogenrich
In a normal year, college football watch-list season is the summer appetizer for what's to come. Since we may not get an actual season, let's enjoy the watch lists, shall we?
Eight Penn State players have landed on 14 awards watch lists so far, with quarterback Sean Clifford recently making his third. Clifford is among 30 quarterbacks nominated for the Manning Award, which recognizes the nation's top college quarterback.
The award, founded by the Sugar Bowl, recognizes Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes bowl performances in the balloting.
Clifford is nominated for three national quarterback awards, including the Davey O'Brien Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.
So who else from Penn State has made a preseason watch list? Here's the list so far.
Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons
Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth
Butkus Award: Micah Parsons
Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain
Hornung Award: Journey Brown
Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons
Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar
Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth
Manning Award: Sean Clifford
Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons
Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney
O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford
Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade
Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford
Parsons, who is on four preseason watch lists, has floated the idea of being a Heisman Trophy contender as well. Asked about that following the Cotton Bowl, Parsons said, "The door is definitely open."
