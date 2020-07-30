AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Football
Basketball

The Penn State Awards Watch List: Tracking the Preseason Nominees

Mark Wogenrich

In a normal year, college football watch-list season is the summer appetizer for what's to come. Since we may not get an actual season, let's enjoy the watch lists, shall we?

Eight Penn State players have landed on 14 awards watch lists so far, with quarterback Sean Clifford recently making his third. Clifford is among 30 quarterbacks nominated for the Manning Award, which recognizes the nation's top college quarterback.

The award, founded by the Sugar Bowl, recognizes Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes bowl performances in the balloting.

Clifford is nominated for three national quarterback awards, including the Davey O'Brien Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

So who else from Penn State has made a preseason watch list? Here's the list so far.

Bednarik Award: Micah Parsons

Biletnikoff Award: Pat Freiermuth

Butkus Award: Micah Parsons

Doak Walker Award: Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award: Journey Brown

Lott IMPACT Trophy: Micah Parsons

Lou Groza Award: Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award: Pat Freiermuth

Manning Award: Sean Clifford

Maxwell Award: Journey Brown, Micah Parsons

Nagurski Trophy: Micah Parsons, Shaka Toney

O’Brien Award: Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award: Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy: Sean Clifford

Parsons, who is on four preseason watch lists, has floated the idea of being a Heisman Trophy contender as well. Asked about that following the Cotton Bowl, Parsons said, "The door is definitely open."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pennsylvania Makes Plans for 2020 High School Fall Sports Season

The PIAA says guidelines should provide a "reasonably safe environment" for student-athletes.

Mark Wogenrich

Could Penn State Host a 'Students Only' Game at Beaver Stadium?

Penn State offers creative approaches to a possible 2020 football season in survey of season-ticket holders.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: Jaylen Reed

Penn State commit Jaylen Reed is an SI All-American candidate. Check out his SI evaluation to find out why.

Mark Wogenrich

Eight Penn State Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

Penn State's third release of COVID-19 testing results includes eight positive results among student-athletes.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Announces Salary Cuts in Athletic Department

Penn State called the decision to cut athletic salaries necessary to address projected budget shortfall due to COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting: Tight End Jerry Cross Joins 2022 Class

Jerry Cross, a 4-star tight end from Wisconsin, chose Penn State over the home-state Badgers.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Lamar Stevens Invited to NBA Draft Combine

Penn State's Lamar Stevens out to prove himself in the NBA after returning for his senior season.

Mark Wogenrich

'I Know We're Going to Play When We're Supposed to Play'

Penn State has handled its COVID-19 protocols well so far. Will that be enough?

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: Landon Tengwall

Check out the scouting report on 2021 Penn State recruit Landon Tengwall, an SI All-American candidate.

Mark Wogenrich

Big Ten Roundtable: Strengths and Weaknesses

Big Ten Conference football: Sports Illustrated's Big Ten publishers break down the strengths and weaknesses across the conference.

Mark Wogenrich