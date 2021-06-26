Penn State Offers Quarterback C.J. Carr

C.J. Carr, whose grandfather is the former Michigan football coach, is a rising star in the 2024 recruiting class.

Quarterback C.J. Carr is generating plenty of interest in the 2024 recruiting class, and Penn State recently made its pitch.

The Lions offered Carr a scholarship after a workout in State College, joining the growing collection of programs showing interest in the 6-3 quarterback from Michigan. Carr announced the offer on social media.

Carr has a Michigan lineage: His father Jason played quarterback at Michigan, and his grandfather Lloyd won a national championship there as head coach. Carr has offers from both Michigan and Michigan State, along with Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana.

Carr played mostly for Saline High's junior varsity team as a freshman, according to mlive, but made his first varsity start in the regional playoffs. He completed 20 of 28 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown.

According to 247Sports, Carr is the fourth 2024 quarterback Penn State has offered.

