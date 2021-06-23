Penn State Welcomes Two Transfers to 2021 Roster

Penn State on Wednesday announced the additions of Eric Wilson and Jordan van den Berg, two transfer linemen who bring unique backgrounds and experiences to the team. They are scheduled to begin classes for Penn State's second summer session.

Wilson, an offensive lineman, played two seasons at Harvard, where he started his last 20 games and was expected to be among the Ivy League's top players in 2020. After the Ivy League canceled its season, Wilson looked for other opportunities and initially committed to Auburn in November. A coaching change there caused him to continue looking, and Wilson ultimately committed to Penn State in January.

Wilson can play guard and center and could challenge for the starting spot at right guard this season. Wilson (6-4, 320 pounds) is listed as a Senior+ on Penn State's roster, meaning he has one season of eligibility remaining. Wilson was a semifinalist for the Campbell Award, considered the nation's academic Heisman Trophy, in 2020.

Van den Berg, a defensive tackle, transferred to Penn State from Iowa Western Community College, where he had a productive freshman season. Van den Berg (6-3, 285) made 20 tackles and a sack in five games during Iowa Western's spring season.

Van den Berg began playing football seriously as a sophomore at Providence Christian Academy near Atlanta. He became an all-state player as a senior, making 157 tackles at linebacker. Since then, van den Berg has gained more than 50 pounds and shifted to defensive tackle.

Penn State's transfer window is narrowing, both to sign players and for those who intend to leave. Players have until July 1 to declare their intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

