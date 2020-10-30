SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballHockeyBasketball
Search

Picks and Predictions: What You Need to Know About Penn State-Ohio State

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State hosts Ohio State for a very different Whiteout game, though the Lions have more on their minds. Penn State is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2012 while maintaining a path to the Big Ten title.

Though they're 12-point underdogs, the Lions have a case to make for the upset. Will they? Here's our pick.

No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Betting Line: Ohio State is a 12-point favorite

Series History: Ohio State leads 21-14

Last Meeting: Ohio State 28-17

About the Lions: Penn State has plenty of questions to answer, starting with its offense. The Lions scored on their opening drive of the season and totaled 488 yards but looked unsure with elements of the passing game against Indiana. The offense also has to adjust with new starting back Devyn Ford, whom teammates said has bounced back from the accidental touchdown he scored against the Hoosiers. Still, a once-deep position will face Ohio State with questions. Likewise at receiver, a group that showed some first-game jitters and needs junior Jahan Dotson to be its alpha playmaker. Ohio State coach Ryan Day is fretting about the matchup challenge tight end Pat Freiermuth poses, but Penn State needs to generate offense elsewhere. It also looks to tune a special teams group that missed three field goals (albeit one from 57 yards), mishandled two kicks and was called for an illegal hit on punt coverage.

About the Buckeyes: During the Fox Sports pregame show, Urban Meyer predicted that all 11 Buckeyes offensive starters would be drafted. He might not be far off. Quarterback Justin Fields led a 52-point surge against Nebraska, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Fields also led the Buckeyes in rushing attempts (15), making Penn State's scouting work that much more difficult. Indiana's receivers made some exceptional plays on their game-tying drive in the fourth quarter, but they're not in Ohio State's class. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are the top-liners, but watch for newcomer Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And Ohio State's pass defense held Nebraska to 160 yards, another alarm bell for the Lions.

The Pick: Penn State will play better, and cleaner, than it did against Indiana. Its defense has the chops to curb some of the Buckeyes' skill players, particularly if the front four can pressure Fields without allowing him to scramble. And quarterback Sean Clifford, who nearly carried Penn State to a second-half win, has a score to settle for that one. That will get Penn State close, but it won't be enough.

Ohio State 24-21

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kirk Herbstreit Feels Your Pain, Penn State Fans

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit says he's 'still kind of confused' about the ending of the Penn State-Indiana game.

Mark Wogenrich

The Ten Most Interesting Penn State-Ohio State Stats for Saturday's Game

Penn State and Ohio State duel again Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Here are 10 stat lines to know before the game.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Now Has the Nation's No. 2 Recruiting Class for 2022

Anthony Ivey, a four-star receiver from Manheim Township High, has committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State Can Beat Ohio State

Penn State is a 12-point home underdog to the No. 3 Buckeyes. Here's how the Lions can win the game.

Mark Wogenrich

Behind the Scenes at Penn State Practice

Get a glimpse of Penn State practice as the Lions prepare to host No. 3 Ohio State.

Mark Wogenrich

Raise the Song: Inside Penn State's Plans for a New Kind of Whiteout

Sweet Caroline? Livin' on a Prayer? They'll be at Beaver Stadium for Saturday's Penn State-Ohio State game, even if fans won't be.

Mark Wogenrich

'Penn State Athletics as we know it is at risk," Athletic Director Sandy Barbour writes in letter to supporters.

Penn State re-launches its athletics fundraising campaign, projecting a nearly 50-percent revenue drop this year.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Loses First Basketball Recruit of 2021 Class

TaQuan Woodley, one of New Jersey's top basketball players, announced that he has decommitted from Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Counter Intel: Getting to Know Ohio State

Just how good are the Ohio State Buckeyes? We got a scouting report from Columbus.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Backfield Gets an Early Stress Test

Journey Brown is out, Noah Cain is hurt. How will Penn State's remaining backs respond?

Mark Wogenrich