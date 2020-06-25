Penn State Pauses Student Football Ticket Sales

Penn State has paused the sale of student football season tickets while it confers with the NCAA and Big Ten about the season's next steps.

According to The Daily Collegian and Onward State, Penn State emailed students about the move this week. The email said that the process is on hold until decisions about the 2020 season are finalized.

"As always, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community will be our top priority,” the department's email said, according to Onward State. "Please do your part by following health and safety guidelines. We ask for your continued patience and understanding as we develop our plan for the fall. Once we have greater clarity, we will communicate via email with more details about our fall season.”

The student-ticket sales process is a hugely popular event, usually covering several days in June. Last year, Penn State students bought their allotment of more than 21,000 season tickets in about one combined hour. Penn State said that the freshman class sold its allotment in 14 minutes.

Penn State says its student section has been sold out for four decades. This year's section likely will look quite different, though.

This week, Penn State President Eric Barron said that he expects "highly restricted" crowds for college football games, should they be played.

"I will tell you none [of the college presidents with whom he has spoken] have any intention of a massive number of individuals that then provide the opportunity to spread COVID to different communities," Barron said during a virtual town hall for students and their families.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.