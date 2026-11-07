Penn State, Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Jack Ham Hospitalized Before Nittany Lions Game

SEATTLE | Jack Ham, the NFL Hall of Fame linebacker and Penn State football broadcaster, was at University of Washington Medical Center on Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency before the Nittany Lions game against the Huskies.

Ham, 77, was with the team at Husky Stadium when the medical event occurred. Penn State did not have further information regarding his condition immediately before the game.

"Penn State Sports Network analyst Jack Ham experienced a medical emergency earlier today and was transported to the University of Washington Medical Center, where he is being treated. We do not have further information at this time," Penn State Athletics said in a statement.

Ham is in his 27th season as the Penn State football radio analyst, He teamed with Steve Jones in 2000 after a decorated college and NFL playing career. He was the first Penn State player inducted into both the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1988) and College Football Hall of Fame (1990).

Ham, from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, received the last scholarship to Penn State's 1966 recruiting class and became a consensus All-American in 1970, when he made 91 tackles and four interceptions.

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Ham played on two undefeated teams at Penn State in 1968 and '69, both of which finished second in the final AP Poll. He helped define Penn State's standing as "Linebacker U."

"Jack Ham's career is a monument to the work ethic. He was not a highly recruited athlete, but his exceptional intelligence and capacity for hard work made him an extraordinary football player," former Penn State coach Joe Paterno said of Ham, according to his College Football Hall of Fame biography. "I don't think any of us knew then what an enormous talent we were getting. Jack Ham will always be the consummate Penn Stater."

Ham was the 34th player selected in the 1971 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for 12 seasons. Ham made 32 career interceptions and 25 sacks in Pittsburgh, where he won four Super Bowl titles.

Ham was a six-time first-team All-Pro with the Steelers and made eight Pro Bowls. He also was part of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. After his NFL career, Ham became a sales representative for a Pennsylvania coal company before joining the Penn State Sports Network.

Former Penn State Nittany Lions players Franco Harris (left) and Jack Ham (right) greet fans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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